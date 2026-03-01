Deliver the truth about trucking

You’re a trucker, which means you probably have no shortage of opinions when it comes to trucking.

You could choose to keep those opinions to yourself, or you could vent about them to a loved one or a stranger at the truck stop. You could even just shout into the nothing as millions do on social media.

Or …

You could actually get involved.

Of course, it’s easy to say, but what does “getting involved” mean, and how does one go about doing that?

Well, the good news is that the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has already created the blueprint. Now, you just need to take advantage of those resources and let your lawmakers know the TRUTH about trucking and highway safety.

“If you have an opinion about trucking policies, and I know you all have many, the most productive way to share it is with a lawmaker,” said Collin Long, OOIDA senior director of government affairs. “Venting on social media may make you feel like you did something, but what does it actually accomplish? Not much more than a fleeting serotonin boost. If you’re under the impression old-school grassroots advocacy doesn’t work, you’re wrong. Dead wrong. Get off social media and call your legislators.”

Let this serve as your step-by-step guide toward having your voice heard and helping change trucking for the better. The days of shouting into the nothing can become a thing of the past.

Keep informed

You’re already the expert on trucking and highway safety, no doubt. But in addition to possessing the knowledge, it’s important to know the best time to drop those truth nuggets.

What are the issues that are currently on the minds of lawmakers and regulators, and what expertise can you provide them to prevent them from making the mistake of listening to the mega carriers instead of the men and women who know what it takes to keep the nation’s supply chain moving every day?

Land Line Magazine and LandLine.Media – our daily news website – are here to keep you aware of those issues and to let you know when it’s the right time to pounce.

If a trucking-related bill has been introduced in Congress or your statehouse – or if the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration wants public comment on a potential regulation – Land Line will let you know the good and bad, as well as provide you information about when and how to comment.

FightingForTruckers.com is also a great place to go to learn about key trucking legislation, where OOIDA stands on the issue and how to contact your specific representatives.

Use your voice – effectively

Now that you know which issues are the most effective use of your time, it’s time to deliver your two cents to the decision-makers.

Again, the Fighting For Truckers website is a great place to start. There, OOIDA will highlight the most pressing topics and provide you direct links to lawmakers. In just minutes, you can let your members of the House and Senate know where you stand on an issue. If you don’t know what to say, OOIDA is happy to get you started. You can choose to use OOIDA’s form letter – just add a couple of sentences about why this topic concerns you to personalize the message.

Whether you’re writing a lawmaker or commenting about a proposed regulation, be sure to stay on topic and remain professional.

If old-school communication is more your speed, you can use your phone or even write a letter. You can call the Capitol switchboard operator at 202-224-3121. Give them your zip code, and they will transfer you to your lawmaker. Mail your senator at: Office of Sen. (Name); U.S. Senate; Washington, D.C. 20510. Mail your member of Congress at: Office of Rep. (Name); U.S. House of Representatives; Washington, D.C. 20515.

Remember, when OOIDA members unite, there is genuine power in numbers. There are more than enough truckers out there to catch the attention of any lawmaker who is seeking re-election.

Build a relationship

Start with a phone call or an email and let the lawmaker’s staff know a little bit about your background in trucking. Remember, many of these lawmakers’ experience with trucks is driving past one on the highway. You’re the expert, and the good lawmakers will want your input.

Danny Schnautz, an OOIDA board member from Texas, has built a rapport with his representatives by sending them issues of Land Line Magazine and a brief note highlighting the articles they should read.

Over the years, this gesture has led to numerous face-to-face meetings and has landed such lawmakers as Reps. Troy Nehls and Brian Babin in OOIDA’s corner.

These relationships can become extremely powerful as the Congressional staffers will know who to call when they have a question about trucking.

Rinse and repeat

The good news – and the bad – is that the dance never ends. If you didn’t end up on the winning side this time around, there will always be another important trucking issue around the corner.

Sign up for Land Line’s daily News Nightcap to stay on top of what’s happening and then just keep at it.

One message at a time, you can help improve the trucking profession. LL