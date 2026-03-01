Congress takes first step toward tackling truck parking crisis

Over the years, Washington, D.C., has earned the reputation of moving at a snail’s pace. And for truckers who often pay the price for that inaction, it can be extremely frustrating.

Cut to the early months of 2026, and something’s different. Already, several measures have been passed that will affect truck drivers.

Calling it a major safety concern, federal regulators expedited a final rule in February that aims to clean up the non-domiciled CDL system, removing nearly 200,000 “unvetted” or “unqualified” drivers.

Just a little more than a week earlier, Congress passed a massive annual appropriations bill that included $200 million for free truck parking and a provision requiring English proficiency for truck drivers.

For D.C., that’s a lot of trucking activity for the entire year, let alone the first several weeks.

And in a year where Congress is supposed to pass a new highway bill, we could just be getting started.

Non-domiciled CDL rule back in play

On Feb. 11, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration doubled down on efforts to implement its final rule regarding non-domiciled CDLs.

“This rule reaffirms the (interim final rule) requirements, aligning the issuance of non-domiciled CDLs with FMCSA’s statutory mandate to ensure the fitness of all drivers who operate a commercial motor vehicle,” the agency wrote in the final rule. “By limiting eligibility to statuses subject to enhanced consular vetting of driver history and interagency screening, FMCSA restores the integrity of the CDL system, closes a significant safety gap and enhances the safety of the traveling public.”

FMCSA estimates that there are currently about 200,000 non-domiciled CDL holders and that the final rule will force about 194,000 to “exit the freight market.” As of press time, the rule was set to take effect in mid-March.

Work to clean up the non-domiciled CDL system began about a year ago. During that time, the DOT has cited several high-profile crashes involving non-domiciled drivers.

A lawsuit, however, put the interim final rule on hold and forced FMCSA to pause the effective date and go through the typical rulemaking procedure before it could issue a true final rule.

So, the agency had to review more than 8,000 public comments before determining how to proceed. After the comment period ended on Nov. 28, the agency moved at lightning speed to review the thousands of comments and issue the updated final rule.

The update mostly keeps the interim rule in place but emphasizes problems related to being able to thoroughly review the driving history of a foreign CDL applicant.

“For far too long, America has allowed dangerous foreign drivers to abuse our truck licensing systems – wreaking havoc on our roadways,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. “This safety loophole ends today. Moving forward, unqualified foreign drivers will be unable to get a license to operate an 80,000-pound big rig. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are putting the safety of the driving public first. From enforcing English language standards to holding fraudulent carriers accountable, we will continue to attack this crisis on our roads head-on.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which testified to Congress about the non-domiciled CDL problem in March 2025, said it supports FMCSA’s efforts to reform a system that was allowing too many unqualified drivers on the road.

Finally, Congress commits to truck parking

Consider it a down payment.

No, $200 million won’t fix the truck parking crisis. But it’s a start.

In early February, President Donald Trump signed into law a $1.2 trillion spending package that includes more than $108 billion for the nation’s transportation system.

Out of the $879 million allocated to the Federal Highway Administration for priority infrastructure needs, $200 million will be set aside for truck parking projects.

For the first time, Congress allocated funds specifically to target the truck parking crisis.

The problem is by no means new.

It was all the way back in 2009 when truck driver Jason Rivenburg was murdered while parked at an abandoned gas station in South Carolina. The tragedy highlighted the truck parking crisis and led to the passage of Jason’s Law.

Although the Jason’s Law surveys affirmed a full-fledged safety problem for truck drivers and the general public, Congress could never get a truck parking funding measure across the finish line.

The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, introduced by Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., has garnered bipartisan support in each of the previous three congressional sessions. Even so, the bill that would dedicate $755 million to public truck parking over five years never built enough momentum for passage.

It appeared that Congress would finally address the issue in 2021. Then, a House version of the highway bill included $1 billion for truck parking. The bill passed the House before dying in the Senate. The Senate version, which became the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, ultimately passed, leaving truckers in the cold again.

Finally, lawmakers stepped up to the plate, including a provision in the 2026 appropriations bill that commits $200 million to creating public truck parking. Recipients of the funding will not be allowed to charge for the truck parking spaces. Additionally, the funds cannot be used for electric vehicle charging stations.

The $200 million is a win for truckers, but it’s also just a start. The money is good for only one year, and it will take more than $200 million to tackle the shortage.

OOIDA will continue to advocate for the passage of the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act and its inclusion in the next highway bill.

‘It’s common sense’

Tucked away in the spending bill was a provision addressing a hot topic in trucking – English proficiency.

Basically, the measure cements Trump’s executive order on English proficiency for truck drivers.

On April 28, 2025, Trump issued an executive order to enforce existing federal rules that require commercial vehicle drivers to “read and speak the English language sufficiently to converse with the general public, to understand highway traffic signs and signals in the English language, to respond to official inquiries and to make entries on reports and records.”

The following month, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced in Austin, Texas, that the U.S. Department of Transportation would begin enforcing English-proficiency regulations and take violators out of service.

OOIDA President Todd Spencer, who attended the May 2025 event in Austin, applauded efforts to ensure that all truck drivers can perform their jobs safely, including having a basic level of English proficiency.

The provision in the spending package codifies Trump’s order into law, which prevents a future president from changing course. LL