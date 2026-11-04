I caught a fleeting glimpse

Out of the corner of my eye

I turned to look, but it was gone

I cannot put my finger on it now

The child is grown

The dream is gone

I have become comfortably numb

– Roger Waters and David Gilmour, Pink Floyd

It’s a unique feeling to be cruising along and a song comes on that, well, just hits. It can be new or an oldie. It doesn’t really matter. Some songs just speak to you.

As a proud member of Gen X, of course, when Pink Floyd comes on over the speakers, I tend to stop and remember simpler times. There’s always that feeling that it would be fun to go back. Man, I don’t know about you fellow Gen Xers, but the crew I grew up with was feral. Truth be told, a lot of us still are, to some extent.

We are the generation known for literally not caring. You could probably pull out mountains of psychology books explaining why we just did what we wanted and didn’t care about the rest. But the truth really boils down to this: We just lived. We worked. We played. We did stupid shit.

Funny thing how the decades grind those hard edges down and, if we’re being honest, change how we view things. Sure, we will lean into “whatever” as a default response, but the reality is, it’s pretty easy to have become comfortably numb.

You longtime truckers can relate. We used to raise holy hell over the mere mention of paid parking. Now it’s a way of trucking life. Another line on the cost-of-doing-business spreadsheet. I see and hear more complaints about canceled reservations and sketchy pay-to-park outfits than anyone talking about the actual money being spent.

That’s just one simple example of how we just get used to things. It’s easy to channel the Gen X “whatever” mentality and just pass on the fight. We become numb to a reality that, if given the chance, we’d change in a heartbeat.

Trucking, much like life, is a shadow of what it was even 20 years ago. The question that deserves some real attention is: Has it changed for the better?

Getting truckers to universally agree on anything is virtually impossible. Finding an issue that truckers can rally behind is like finding a unicorn.

That brings us to highway safety.

The Department of Transportation and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration have been rapidly trying to address it. First order of business: Get unqualified drivers off the road.

We have an update on attempts to shore up licensing and enforcement starting on Page 14. While the agencies are cracking down, it was a guarantee that lawsuits would be filed over those crackdowns. And filed they were. I want to say this is why we can’t have nice things, but that’s a column for another day.

So, while the agencies battle in the courts, we are seeing other issues bubble back to the top of the interest pile.

The thing is, we can sit back, comfortably numb with life as it is, or we can muster up some fight and get back in the game. The mid-term elections are an easy place to start. Get your pep talk on Page 30.

There’s comfort in not caring. There’s comfort in being numb. But those feelings rarely last. The sting of reality returns, and while victories may feel few and far between, they still happen.

We just have to, as Pink Floyd sings, “get back on our feet again” and fight for the changes truckers deserve. LL