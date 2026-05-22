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  • In This Issue:

    • Caught on the lot – May 2026

    May 22, 2026 |

    Busted!

    Have you ever been worried about being in the right place at exactly the right time? Well, meet the folks who got caught on the lot at Chrome Shop Mafia HQ in Joplin, Mo.

    Yeah, yeah, maybe the dispatcher said “keep on rollin’ – that load has gotta be there yesterday,” but some urges simply can’t be resisted. When the chrome fever gets ahold of you, the turn signal comes on right at about mile marker 4 on I-44, and the steering wheel kinda pulls you in the direction of the Chrome Shop at 4 State Trucks. Congrats to those photographed – you officially have been busted! LL

    The Trux Pete 589 MATS show truck has their awesome new RGB Series color-changing exterior lights!

    This big W900 super sleeper rig is large and in charge.

    This brand-new 567 Pete heavy hauler is up-fitted and ready for action.

    Chrome Shop Mafia is a “heavy hauler hangout” lately.

    You love it, I love it, we all love the light show.

    This notorious Ohio needle nose is about as cool as they come.

    Got the big cab rack, the full fender treatment, “Put me to work, boss!”

    The right light, right angle, right stance. BAM! Killer pic!

    Sweet Pete with a Mercury-style bunk and a vintage look. Always a hit!

    A big ol’ 379, the right bunk, wheelbase, and all the chrome to bling it out. A trucker’s dream come true.

    « Previous Page: State Watch – May 2026

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