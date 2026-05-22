Caught on the lot – May 2026

Busted!

Have you ever been worried about being in the right place at exactly the right time? Well, meet the folks who got caught on the lot at Chrome Shop Mafia HQ in Joplin, Mo.

Yeah, yeah, maybe the dispatcher said “keep on rollin’ – that load has gotta be there yesterday,” but some urges simply can’t be resisted. When the chrome fever gets ahold of you, the turn signal comes on right at about mile marker 4 on I-44, and the steering wheel kinda pulls you in the direction of the Chrome Shop at 4 State Trucks. Congrats to those photographed – you officially have been busted! LL