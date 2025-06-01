Caught on the Lot – May 2025

Not long ago, 4 State Trucks – home of Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo. – purchased a new 2024, 100th anniversary Kenworth W900L.

Wow, were we impressed. This is one amazing truck! It has the Coca Cola-red frame, the 303-inch wheelbase, the Seattle interior package, the 565 horsepower Cummins, the 18-speed transmission and 3.25 rear axles … Yes, it has all the criteria to be one hot ticket!

After the Chrome Shop Mafia crew got ahold of it and added exhaust, a sun visor, fenders, a bumper, custom paint work and so much more, this Kenworth is one amazing head-turner.

And guess what? It’s now for sale, and you could be the next proud owner of it. Check out all the cool custom details regarding 100 Proof, the latest Chrome Shop Mafia creation. LL