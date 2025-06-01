Caught on the Lot – May 2025

  • 1 NW OOIDA Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029 | Subscribe to Daily News Updates

    June 01, 2025

    Not long ago, 4 State Trucks – home of Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo. – purchased a new 2024, 100th anniversary Kenworth W900L.

    Wow, were we impressed. This is one amazing truck! It has the Coca Cola-red frame, the 303-inch wheelbase, the Seattle interior package, the 565 horsepower Cummins, the 18-speed transmission and 3.25 rear axles … Yes, it has all the criteria to be one hot ticket!

    After the Chrome Shop Mafia crew got ahold of it and added exhaust, a sun visor, fenders, a bumper, custom paint work and so much more, this Kenworth is one amazing head-turner.

    And guess what? It’s now for sale, and you could be the next proud owner of it. Check out all the cool custom details regarding 100 Proof, the latest Chrome Shop Mafia creation. LL

    White Kenworth W900L with black and red stripes

    The perfect stance, the perfect color combination and the perfect wheelbase adds up to one amazing rig!

    Custom "100 Proof" decal

    With it being a 100th anniversary Kenworth, the name “100 Proof” seemed appropriate.

    Stainless bowtie sun visor on Kenworth W900L truck

    Let’s face it, you just cannot beat the look of a stainless bowtie sun visor.

    Quilted battery covers

    Only available from Chrome Shop Mafia, the quilted battery covers are a big hit!

    12-gauge front bumper on Kenworth W900L

    The 12-gauge front bumper gives the ultimate cool and smooth look.

    Custom "100" air cleaner light panels

    The boyz in the fab shop delivered some very cool air cleaner light panels.

    Stainless rear full fenders and painted tank

    The vendetta stainless rear full fenders and the painted tank ends look awesome.

    Front view of Kenworth W900L

    The Kenworth W900L has a bold, striking look that is unrivaled – classic.

