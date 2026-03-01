Caught on the Lot – March/April 2026

Busted!

Have you ever been worried about being in the right place at exactly the right time? Well, meet the folks who got caught on the lot at Chrome Shop Mafia HQ in Joplin, Mo.

Yeah, yeah, maybe the dispatcher said “keep on rollin’ – that load has gotta be there yesterday,” but some urges simply can’t be resisted. When the chrome fever gets ahold of you, the turn signal comes on right at about mile marker 4 on I-44, and the steering wheel kinda pulls you in the direction of the Chrome Shop at 4 State Trucks. Congrats to those photographed – you officially have been busted! LL

Jerry Meis’ MOOVIN’ was a mega hit at GBATS 2025.

Green on green is lookin’ mean.

Classic lines, classic colors … timeless style.

This W9 has the stance and the style to “get dun.”

Here’s an ol’ IHC 4900, a righteous little rig and a farmer’s dream.

A nostalgic 359 with coffin bunk. Still workin’ 40 plus years later.

Not every day you see a cattle hauler with a super sleeper, eh?

JUST SAY NO to metal polishing-LOL. Definitely love the all-bidness look!

A slick 589 with a custom sleeper, cool colors, makes for a road warrior’s dream ride.

Pride & Class 389 is stopping at Mafia HQ to see “whassup”.

All shined up. Looking spot on. This lucky Pete owner nailed it.