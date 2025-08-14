Caught on the Lot – August/September 2025

Busted!

Have you ever been worried about being in the right place at exactly the right time? Well, meet the folks who got caught on the lot at Chrome Shop Mafia HQ in Joplin, Mo.

Yeah, yeah, maybe the dispatcher said “keep on rollin’ – that load has gotta be there yesterday,” but some urges simply can’t be resisted. When the chrome fever gets ahold of you, the turn signal comes on right at about mile marker 4 on I-44, and the steering wheel kinda pulls you in the direction of the Chrome Shop at 4 State Trucks. Congrats to those photographed – you officially have been busted! LL

A unique super sleeper – a new KW T680, raised roof, day cab, “jumbo bunk” with entry-level side door. Not your everyday sleeper truck!

Huge black KW with custom graphics and paint work has no problem conveying huge style.

You just don’t see folks customizing these li’l buggers these days. Pretty cool though.

Late-model Cascadia looks like it came straight off the set of a Batman movie. Lights. Camera. Action!

Local Missouri hauler puts the full chrome package on his late-model 389. Looks stellar!

Our “eye in the sky” caught a glimpse of this great lookin’ 379 heavy hauler. Classic lines.

Attention truckers: This week is KW Super Sleeper Week at CSM HQ. Come one, come all.

This vintage Mack R model is reminiscent of the Convoy movie. Too cool!

Not one, not two, but three big ol’ Kenworth dump trucks. Ready to “rock” and roll.