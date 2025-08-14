  • 1 NW OOIDA Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029 | Subscribe to Daily News Updates

    • Caught on the Lot – August/September 2025

    August 14, 2025 |

    Busted!

    Have you ever been worried about being in the right place at exactly the right time? Well, meet the folks who got caught on the lot at Chrome Shop Mafia HQ in Joplin, Mo.

    Yeah, yeah, maybe the dispatcher said “keep on rollin’ – that load has gotta be there yesterday,” but some urges simply can’t be resisted. When the chrome fever gets ahold of you, the turn signal comes on right at about mile marker 4 on I-44, and the steering wheel kinda pulls you in the direction of the Chrome Shop at 4 State Trucks. Congrats to those photographed – you officially have been busted! LL

    black semi and trailer

    A unique super sleeper – a new KW T680, raised roof, day cab, “jumbo bunk” with entry-level side door. Not your everyday sleeper truck!

    Side of semi super sleeper

    Huge black KW with custom graphics and paint work has no problem conveying huge style.

    red and white daycab

    You just don’t see folks customizing these li’l buggers these days. Pretty cool though.

    Gray semi

    Late-model Cascadia looks like it came straight off the set of a Batman movie. Lights. Camera. Action!

    purple peterbilt

    Local Missouri hauler puts the full chrome package on his late-model 389. Looks stellar!

    White Peterbilt

    Our “eye in the sky” caught a glimpse of this great lookin’ 379 heavy hauler. Classic lines.

    White super sleeper

    Attention truckers: This week is KW Super Sleeper Week at CSM HQ. Come one, come all.

    Old school Mack

    This vintage Mack R model is reminiscent of the Convoy movie. Too cool!

    dump trucks

    Not one, not two, but three big ol’ Kenworth dump trucks. Ready to “rock” and roll.

