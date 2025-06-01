Cargo theft is costing the industry hundreds of millions

The topic of cargo theft has been front of mind for both truckers and lawmakers.

Since the pandemic, the rate of cargo theft – along with the average value per loss – has continued to increase, according to data from numerous industry insiders.

In January, New Jersey-based logistics security firm CargoNet released data from its 2024 Supply Chain Risk Trends Analysis. According to the company, this past year saw “record-breaking” levels of cargo theft across the U.S. and Canada, with a 27% increase in theft activity when compared to the previous year.

That increase is more astounding considering it comes on the heels of a year marked by record-setting levels of cargo theft. In fact, CargoNet said that each quarter of 2024 surpassed the previous records set in 2023.

The increase in total theft incidents has also been noted by Overhaul, an Austin, Texas-based supply chain risk management company. In February, the group released its annual cargo theft report for the U.S. and Canada, which showed a 49% increase in reported incidents when compared to the previous year.

Emerging tactics

You may think cargo theft is as simple as cracking a trailer lock and stealing the contents, but crooks have adapted their techniques to include a more sophisticated – and less “hands on” – approach to stealing freight.

Danny Ramon, head of intelligence and response with Overhaul, told Land Line he believes the issue of cargo theft is “going to get worse before it gets better.” He added that he has seen an increase in all types of theft activity, particularly “strategic theft” through complex fraud schemes.

That assessment is shared by competitor CargoNet, who said cargo theft reached “new heights” in early 2024, due in large part to “complex fraud schemes” which result in entire loads being “picked up and never delivered or delivered with digitally altered paperwork to hide the theft from the customer.”

The two industry insiders aren’t the only ones to take notice of an increase in fraud and strategic theft. In April 2024, the Federal Bureau of Investigation shared details of a social engineering scheme being deployed by scammers to “trick shippers, brokers or carriers into transferring loads to criminal actors for financial gain.”

Crime rings and other factors

Another element contributing to the continued rise in cargo theft has been the emergence of organized crime groups. In fact, this past October, CargoNet said that organized crime rings have been one of the main contributors leading to the record-breaking rate in theft.

“The primary drivers of cargo theft continue to be organized crime groups specializing in strategic forms of cargo theft that typically involve some form of document fraud, identity theft and intent to steal the property they are being entrusted to transport,” CargoNet said in its 2024 third quarter report.

The presence of organized crime has also been noted by Overhaul. In November, the company issued an alert saying it had received intelligence that indicated an “active criminal crew” targeting loads near O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. The company also warned about active crews working in Los Angeles.

While Illinois and California have traditionally been hotbeds for cargo theft activity, crime rings have also been active in states where theft has been less prevalent.

In February 2024, Kentucky police concluded an 18-month-long investigation that resulted in seven arrests from a cargo theft ring allegedly responsible for $10 million in stolen freight.

It’s not just the rate at which theft is occurring that’s on the rise. According to data from CargoNet, the estimated average value per theft increased in 2024, rising from $187,895 in 2023 to $202,364, with an estimated loss of nearly $455 million.

While some of that may be attributed to the rising cost of nearly every commodity, thieves are also seeking more “bang for their buck” by targeting riskier, high-value loads.

“On the surface, targeting high-value goods might seem like an unwise undertaking for criminals. It involves high levels of planning and coordination and can come with big consequences should a thief be caught,” Overhaul said. “However, these obstacles do little to deter criminals for the simple, unfortunate reason that criminals have much to gain. The higher the value, the higher the potential rewards.”

It’s not just whole loads that thieves are after. This past year saw criminals take their tactics to a new level. In February, Overhaul intelligence reported on a “developing modus operandi for the pilferage of cost-dense consumer electronics while in transit.”

According to the company, cargo thieves have entered trailers at brief stops – such as traffic signals – and have completed “a thorough pilferage of small, cost-dense items while the vehicle is in motion.”

Legislative help

The continued rise in cargo theft has gained attention from both state and federal lawmakers.

Most recently, Arkansas acted to curb what legislators said is a “pervasive problem in the state,” by increasing the penalties for those convicted of cargo theft. The new legislation – which was signed into law by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in March – adds up to 10 years to the sentence of individuals convicted of the crime.

In November 2023, North Carolina took a similar course of action to address cargo theft by increasing penalties for those convicted based on the value of the property stolen. The legislation also allows for the combining of offenses occurring over a 90-day period across the state – meaning an increase in the overall sentence.

Attempts have been made to receive legislative help from the federal level as well.

This past June, Rep. David G. Valadao, R-Calif., introduced the Safeguarding our Supply Chains Act – which sought to improve communication between federal agencies and state and local law enforcement, particularly in regions experiencing “high volumes of organized crime.”

In the previous session, the bill had 17 co-sponsors from 11 states, including representatives from Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, Virginia, Tennessee and Texas. As of press time, the Safeguarding Our Supply Chains Act had not been introduced into the 119th Congress.

However, another bill that would help the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration fight back against fraud has been introduced in the House and Senate. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., and Rep. Mike Ezell, R-Miss., introduced the Household Goods Shipping Consumer Protection Act in the House. Sens. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., introduced the effort in the Senate. The bill would restore and codify FMCSA’s authority to issue civil penalties against bad actors. The legislation also requires brokers, freight forwarders and carriers to provide a valid business address to FMCSA before acquiring operating authority. LL