California’s vehicle emission rules take a three-punch knockout

It was a rough summer for California after all three branches of the federal government delivered blows to its three vehicle emission rules.

In June, President Donald Trump signed off on resolutions passed by Congress that kill three California vehicle emission rules commonly referred to as an electric vehicle mandate. A week later, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed fuel producers to challenge the mechanism by which the Golden State is allowed to set stricter emission rules.

The congressional resolutions, Trump’s signature and a judicial ruling from the highest court were a three-punch combo knocking out Advanced Clean Trucks, Advanced Clean Cars II and the Omnibus Low NOx regulation, with the potential to end California’s exclusive ability to set emission standards that go beyond federal regulations.

Truck drivers applauded the resolutions terminating California’s stricter vehicle emission rules. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association called the move a “big win” for truck drivers.

“Our 150,000 small-business members have been saying it all along: Electric trucks just aren’t a realistic option right now,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “They’re too expensive, and the charging infrastructure isn’t there. California’s NOx rules are already driving up the cost of doing business. We’re grateful to the lawmakers who listened to real truckers and stood up for common sense.”

But California is not going down without a fight. In addition to challenging the resolutions in court, Gov. Gavin Newsom is directing the state to craft new vehicle emission rules. Top truck manufacturers may also be held to a signed agreement that ties them to the emission rules, even if they have been struck down.

Congress executes Trump’s order to eliminate EV mandate

One of the first executive orders Trump signed on his first day back in office directed the termination of “state emissions waivers that function to limit sales of gasoline-powered automobiles.” Congress delivered.

During his first term, Trump attempted to block Advanced Clean Cars I through the regulatory process. The Environmental Protection Agency withdrew its waiver that gave California the greenlight to execute the vehicle emission rules. That proved to be unsuccessful as court challenges lasted into Joe Biden’s administration, which quickly reinstated the waiver.

This time around, Trump took a different approach that would be more permanent: the Congressional Review Act.

Enacted in 1996, the Congressional Review Act requires agencies to send new rules to Congress, allowing lawmakers to review and overturn them. Once a rule is submitted, Congress has 60 days to file a joint resolution of disapproval to revoke the rule. Rather than the typical 60 votes needed to pass a bill in the Senate, a CRA resolution requires only a simple majority.

Once signed into law, an agency is barred from issuing a similar rule in the future. In this case, California cannot request an EPA waiver for vehicle emission regulations that are “substantially the same form” as the Advanced Clean Trucks and Advanced Clean Cars II rules.

If a future EPA wants to grant similar vehicle emission waivers, Congress would need to pass a law allowing the agency to do so.

The EPA had never previously sent any of California’s vehicle emission waivers to Congress for review. That’s because they have been considered orders and not rules that are reviewable. But Trump’s EPA disagreed with that assessment and sent the waivers for the three latest California rules to Congress.

However, both the Government Accountability Office and the Senate parliamentarian told Congress that California’s EPA waivers are not reviewable. Despite the warning from the two nonpartisan government watchdogs, Republicans moved forward with the resolutions anyway. They quickly moved through Congress, mostly with a party-line vote. A small handful of House Democrats voted in favor.

Judicial setback

About a week after Trump signed the resolutions into law, California’s vehicle emission rules received another setback at the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a 7-2 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed a ruling that dismissed a lawsuit filed by fuel producers. Lower courts found they lacked standing to challenge the EPA waiver for California’s Advanced Clean Cars I regulation. The Supreme Court’s decision allows the lawsuit to move forward but does not address the case’s merits.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the state will continue its efforts to set stricter vehicle emission standards, as it has done with more than 100 EPA waivers since the Clean Air Act was passed in 1967.

“While we are disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision to allow this case to go forward in the lower court, we will continue to vigorously defend California’s authority under the Clean Air Act,” Bonta said in a statement. “Congress intended for California to be able to regulate emissions from new vehicles sold in our state, and we remain firmly committed to advancing and implementing strong standards that safeguard public health and reduce climate pollution. The fight for clean air is far from over.”

Although the lawsuit is based on Advanced Clean Cars I, which expires this year, the underlying issue revolves around the EPA waiver. Similar lawsuits were filed to challenge Advanced Clean Trucks. A win in one case could pave the way for a win in the other.

A legal win against the EPA waivers could be additional insurance for those against California’s stricter vehicle emission rules. Those rules can be reinstated if they do not survive a court battle that Newsom has initiated.

Newsom pushing forward with zero-direct-emission initiative

Undeterred, Newsom vowed to continue pursuing widespread adoption of zero-direct-emission vehicles in California while he fights to overturn the resolutions.

On the same day President Donald Trump signed resolutions to overturn California’s vehicle emission rules, Newsom signed an executive order to strengthen the state’s efforts to move away from fossil fuels. This order applies to all vehicles, including passenger cars and heavy-duty trucks.

“We won’t let this illegal action by Trump and Republicans in the pockets of polluters stand in the way of commonsense policy to clean our air, protect the health of our kids and compete on the global stage,” Newsom said in a statement. “I’m signing an executive order to keep California on track with our world-leading transition to cleaner cars.”

California hopes manufacturers will follow its vehicle emission rules voluntarily. To encourage this, the state will prioritize purchasing vehicles from compliant manufacturers. Incentive programs will focus on those who adhere to the now-invalidated regulations. As Advanced Clean Cars III is developed, the California Air Resources Board will consider the needs of compliant manufacturers.

In his executive order, Newsom promised to accelerate zero-emission technologies for all vehicle types. This includes directing CARB to develop a new Advanced Clean Cars III regulation.

Advanced Clean Cars III will focus on cutting emission from passenger vehicles and heavy-duty trucks. This proposed rule will serve as a backup if the federal disapprovals of the earlier regulations are not overturned in court.

On that note, California and 10 other states that adopted its vehicle emission rules have filed a lawsuit against the federal government. The complaint argues that Congress overstepped its authority by unlawfully invoking the Congressional Review Act.

However, manufacturers may still be on the hook to follow those rules.

Clean Truck Partnership

Manufacturers with over 90% of truck sales may still need to follow California’s strict emission rules, despite the resolutions.

In July 2023, leading heavy-duty truck and engine makers signed the Clean Truck Partnership with California. They agreed to meet the Advanced Clean Trucks and Omnibus rules regardless of any legal challenges to those regulations or CARB’s authority.

Daimler Truck North America, Navistar, Paccar, Volvo, Cummins and the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association signed this partnership.

“Paccar is committed to supporting the environmental goals of California and the nation as a whole and welcome the harmonization of future emissions regulation,” Paccar Chief Technology Officer John Rich said in a statement at the time. “This agreement provides regulatory certainty and supports a balanced transition to zero emissions by ensuring continued supply of product into California and opt-in states.”

Though 10 states have adopted Advanced Clean Trucks, this agreement is only for California. No similar agreement exists in the other states.

When asked about continuing to follow Advanced Clean Trucks rules, a Cummins spokesperson said the company is “analyzing the potential impacts of these developments” and that it will “remain committed to following the law everywhere.” Daimler Truck North America cited only federal requirements.

“We remain committed to adhering to the requirements set by EPA and will continue to develop our product strategy in alignment with all applicable regulations,” a DTNA spokesperson told Land Line in an email. “Our portfolio provides customers with powertrain technology options that enable regulatory compliance.”

Paccar declined to comment, and Volvo preferred not to comment while the Clean Truck Partnership is the subject of litigation. Other manufacturers involved in the agreement could not be reached.

While manufacturers are considering how they are going to proceed, trucking stakeholders in the region are trying to get them off the hook. Shortly after the CRA resolutions were signed into law, the Western States Trucking Association filed a petition with the California Office of Administrative Law challenging the Clean Truck Partnership.

The trucking association argues that the agreement creates binding regulatory mandates without going through the required rulemaking process. Essentially, the Clean Truck Partnership is an “underground regulation.”

“The (Clean Truck Partnership) creates new regulatory obligations for virtually an entire industry, including the requirement to follow regulations that are not authorized by federal law,” the petition states. “It also purports to grant CARB new powers, such as the power to require new vehicle and engine certifications to meet requirements that do not have federal authorization.”

For now, California’s new vehicle emission rules are dead, and they are unlikely to be resurrected anytime soon. LL