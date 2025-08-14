Brake Safety Week scheduled for Aug. 24-30

It’s almost time for another Brake Safety Week.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance announced that the 2025 Brake Safety Week will be Aug. 24-30.

During this week, CVSA-certified inspectors in the United States, Canada and Mexico will conduct commercial motor vehicle inspections and educate drivers and motor carriers about the importance of brake safety.

Inspections will examine brake systems and components. Additionally, this year’s emphasis will be on drums and rotors. Each year, thousands of inspections are conducted during Brake Safety Week.

“Brake drum and rotor issues may affect a vehicle’s brake efficiency,” CVSA said in a news release. “Broken pieces of drums and rotors become dislodged from the vehicle and damage other vehicles or result in injuries or fatalities to the motoring public.”

Commercial motor vehicles found to have brake-related out-of-service violations or any other out-of-service violations will be removed from roadways until the violations are corrected.

CVSA said the goal of Brake Safety Week is to eliminate roadway crashes by conducting inspections and educating drivers, mechanics, motor carriers and others on the importance of proper brake inspection, maintenance and operation.

During last year’s Brake Safety Week, about 87% of the commercial motor vehicles passed inspection with no brake-related critical violations.

A total of 16,725 commercial motor vehicle inspections were conducted across North America as part of 2024’s Brake Safety Week. From those inspections, a total of 2,149 (12.8%) commercial vehicles were placed out of service due to brake-related violations.

According to CVSA, 63.1% of the commercial motor vehicles placed out of service during last year’s weeklong campaign had stand-alone out-of-service brake violations, with just over 10% having steering axle brake out-of-service violations.

Of the 2,375 commercial motor vehicles that were placed out of service, 1,216 (56.6%) failed the 20% defective brakes criterion.

Brake Safety Day

In addition to Brake Safety Week held in late August, CVSA conducted a Brake Safety Day in April.

More than 90% of commercial vehicles inspected during the recent unannounced brake safety inspection blitz were found to have no critical violations.

On June 17, CVSA released data from the its Brake Safety Day. According to the group, the annual event is “an unannounced brake-safety inspection and regulatory compliance enforcement initiative when certified commercial motor vehicle inspectors conduct their routine roadside inspections with a focus on brake systems and components and provide brake-related inspection and violation data to CVSA.”

This year’s event was held on April 22 in 45 jurisdictions throughout Canada, Mexico and the United States. During the one-day safety blitz, a total of 4,569 commercial vehicles were inspected – with 398 (8.7%) of those being placed out of service due to brake-related violations.

For the 2025 event, inspectors placed an emphasis on the vehicle’s drums and rotors. From the thousands of inspections, just 32 drum or rotor violations were uncovered, with 14 of those violations resulting in the vehicle being placed out of service.

“Brake drum and rotor issues may affect a commercial motor vehicle’s brake efficiency and result in violations or out-of-service conditions that may affect a motor carrier’s safety rating,” CVSA said. “Furthermore, broken pieces of drums or rotors may become dislodged en route and damage other vehicles or result in injuries or fatalities.” LL