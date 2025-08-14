Barrs brings highway patrol experience into FMCSA role

If confirmed to lead the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Derek Barrs said he will make highway safety his top priority.

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation held Barrs’ confirmation hearing on July 16. The committee also discussed the nominations of Jonathan Morrison as administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Paul Roberti as administrator of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

“I will ensure the agency operates with integrity, transparency, accountability and efficiency,” Barrs wrote in his submitted testimony. “If confirmed, I look forward to working with you and your teams to advance our shared goals of roadway safety and the efficient transportation of goods. From President Roosevelt, ‘I am ready to be the Man in the Arena.’ I am prepared to get to work …”

Barrs, who previously had roles with the Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Highway Patrol and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, received support from the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

“During Mr. Barrs’ time as a leader at CVSA, we appreciated his willingness to hear the concerns of small-business truckers and take them into account during the Alliance’s work, and we believe he will continue this commitment to working with the men and women who make their living behind the wheel as administrator,” OOIDA wrote in a letter to the Senate committee signed by President Todd Spencer.

Barrs’ knowledge of trucking is critical, as FMCSA will be tasked with implementing nine Pro-Trucker initiatives that were announced by the U.S. DOT.

Those initiatives included efforts to increase truck parking capacity, provide more flexibility within the hours-of-service regulations and prevent unlawful brokering.

“Given his knowledge and experience in the industry, we believe Mr. Barrs will be able to carry out commonsense, cost-effective initiatives that are already underway at FMCSA,” OOIDA wrote. “In particular, we look forward to working with Mr. Barrs as FMCSA implements the initiatives, pilot programs and regulatory updates announced by Secretary (Sean) Duffy on June 27 as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s ‘Pro-Trucker’ policy package, as well as the president’s previously announced executive order regarding English language proficiency … With Mr. Barrs’ confirmation, we believe FMCSA will finally make progress on these priorities.”

Barrs used his submitted testimony to acknowledge the hard work of truck drivers.

“The trucking industry touches all of our lives,” Barrs wrote. “Commercial drivers transport over 70% of our nation’s freight and share the road with us every day. These professionals are the backbone of our economy, working long hours – often away from their families – to ensure we have the goods we rely on. I deeply respect their dedication and understand the delicate balance between enhancing safety and enabling efficient freight movement. I salute and value the American truck driver and thank them for their work.”

As of press time in mid-July, none of the three nominees had been confirmed.

Duffy testifies to House T&I

On the same day that the Senate held confirmation hearings for the prospective leaders of FMCSA, NHTSA and PHMSA, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy testified before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Duffy used a portion of his submitted testimony to discuss lawmakers’ work on the next surface transportation reauthorization, which is commonly referred to as the “highway bill.” He focused on improvements to the nation’s roads and bridges.

“The American people deserve the reliability of America’s surface transportation network with impactful investments towards safety, efficiency and innovation,” Duffy wrote. “The president is a builder. Together, we can build big and beautiful and realize a golden age of transportation … Revitalizing American infrastructure is at the heart of this administration’s historic agenda. America’s ability to move goods and people freely, safely and quickly has been a hallmark competitive advantage.”

Duffy touted the administration’s efforts to reduce regulations for the industry.

“Our department has been proud to lead under President Trump’s historic first six months back in office,” Duffy wrote. “We are driving innovation forward transparently and efficiently while reducing red tape to unleash America’s full potential.”

In addition to leading the DOT, Duffy was also recently appointed to serve as NASA’s interim administrator.

“I am pleased to announce that I am directing our GREAT Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, to be interim administrator of NASA,” Trump posted to Truth Social on July 9. “Sean is doing a TREMENDOUS job in handling our country’s transportation affairs, including creating a state-of-the-art air traffic control system, while at the same time rebuilding our roads and bridges, making them efficient and beautiful again. He will be a fantastic leader of the ever more important space agency, even if only for a short period of time. Congratulations, and thank you, Sean!”

Duffy responded on X that he’d accepted the role.

“Honored to accept this mission,” Duffy wrote. “Time to take over space. Let’s launch.”

Duffy, who previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019, was nominated to be DOT secretary in November 2024 and then was confirmed in January. LL