ATHS induction set for October

The American Truck Historical Society has announced the 2025 American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame class.

These individuals will be honored for their contributions to the trucking industry on Oct. 22 at ATHS headquarters in Kansas City, Mo.

Roy Carver – Founded Bandag Incorporated, a tire retreading system, in 1957 and built the company’s first finishing line. Within six months, the first Bandag franchise dealership was established. The first international dealer signed an agreement in the first year under Carver’s leadership. By 1968, there were Bandag dealers in 25 countries. Today, there are over 1,700 Bandag dealers worldwide.

Joseph Morten – In 1936, Joe Morten & Son Inc. formed as a company to help truckers understand new rules from state and federal governments. The company offered insurance specifically made for truckers, and within 20 years, the Great West Casualty Company was started to handle underwriting and claims. The national commercial trucking insurance agency represents more than 9,000 customers in 46 states. Joe Morten & Son Inc. is Great West Casualty Company's largest agency.

2025 ATHS awards

During the American Truck Historical Society’s Convention and Truck Show in Madison, Wis., in early June, ATHS presented several annual awards.

OOIDA President Todd Spencer was among those honored with a Golden Achievement Award.

“Spencer has been a guiding voice in national transportation policy, frequently testifying before Congress and advising key federal safety and regulatory bodies,” ATHS said.

OOIDA life member Chris Schatz of Worland, Wyo., also received this honor.

ATHS presents the award to recognize individuals who have been involved in trucking for 50 or more consecutive years.

2025 Golden Achievement Award winners:

Louis Binder – Morris, Ill.

Dennis Chapman – Diamond Bar, Calif.

Robert Charney – Surprise, Ariz.

Dave Everett – Columbus, Neb.

Steve Haberland – Cody, Wyo.

Stroud Hollinshead – West Fargo, N.D.

George Newman – Moosup, Conn.

Chris Schatz – Worland, Wyo.

Scholarship recipients

George Schroyer Memorial Scholarships

(funded by ATHS members)

Rabeka Liberto, Kansasville, Wis. – child of ATHS member Steven Liberto

Lucas Massei, Brooklyn, Wis. – child of ATHS member Marco Massei

Cummins Scholarship

Lily Stackpole, Cushing, Maine – grandchild of ATHS member Robert Stackpole

Lewis Semple Clarke Educational Fund

(funded by The Autocar Co. & ATHS Autocar Division)

Arantza Montserrat, Birmingham, Ala. – child of Autocar employee Juan Antonio Rivero Camacho

ATHS will hold next year’s event June 4-6 in Cleveland. LL