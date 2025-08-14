Annual truck convoys benefit Special Olympics

When it comes to supporting a great cause, there are few charities that truckers rally around more than the Special Olympics.

Since 1981, the Law Enforcement Torch Run has severed as a way for members of law enforcement to help raise awareness and funds to support Special Olympians in their local communities. One of those fundraising initiatives are annual truck convoys hosted across the country.

Fast forward over four decades, and those efforts have grown to include convoys held in 24 states and four Canadian provinces. The convoys have made a big difference, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars in the process.

The following is a list of some of the convoys scheduled for this year. This list does not include convoys yet to be announced, so check with the Special Olympics chapter in your state for possible events if you’d like to participate at a local level.

North Carolina

Truckers in the Tarheel State will gather to raise funds for Special Olympics on Aug. 16 at the zMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. The convoy route travels 28 miles along I-485, beginning and ending at the Speedway. Registration is $100 per truck and can be done online at www.nctruckconvoy.com.

South Carolina

A week later, on Aug. 23, their neighbors to the south will host their annual truck convoy. The event will take place at the South Carolina Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C. with registration beginning at 8 a.m. Following the convoy, a lunch and awards ceremony will be held to recognize the truckers who participated. The cost to register is $100 per truck.

Illinois

Drivers in Illinois will convoy on Aug. 23 to raise funds for their local chapter. The event will be held at CIT Trucks in Troy, Ill. The cost to participate is $100 per truck, with organizers hoping to raise $70,000 for Special Olympians in their state.

Iowa

The Hawkeye State will host its annual truck convoy on Sept. 13. A police escort will lead the trucks along a 20-mile route along Highway 5 starting at Veterans Parkway (exit 101) in West Des Moines and ending at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. The convoy rolls out at 10:30 a.m., with a celebration at the Fairgrounds following the convoy. Registration is $125 per truck.

Arkansas

The convoy benefitting Special Olympics Arkansas will be held on Sept. 13 at FedEx Freight in Little Rock, Ark. The cost to participate is $120 per truck, with the money raised supporting year-round sports training and athletic competition for Special Olympians in Arkansas.

South Dakota

Now in its 22nd year, the South Dakota convoy will take place Sept. 19-20 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls, S.D. Registration begins on the 19th, with a poker tournament and silent auction being held that day as well. The convoy takes place the following day.

Missouri

Missouri’s truck convoy only happens every other year, but it is quite the party. The bi-annual fundraiser is held alongside the Guilty by Association Truck Show, which features a demolition derby, truck and tractor pulls, monster truck jams and live music.

This year’s event is scheduled for Sept. 27 at 4 State Trucks in Joplin, Mo. The convoy will roll out at 6 p.m., with a free concert following the return of the trucks. The cost is $100 per truck to participate.

Minnesota

Truckers in the Minnesota get a two-day event to support their local Special Olympians. The annual convoy is scheduled for Oct. 3-4, at the Running Aces Hotel in Columbus, Minn. Friday night will feature live music during registration, with the convoy taking place on Saturday. Semis aren’t the only rides welcome on the convoy route. Cars, trucks and motorcycles are also able to participate. Entrance is $150 per vehicle and $15 per passenger. LL