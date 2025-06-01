Angels among us

In March, the Truckload Carriers Association honored three truck drivers as Highway Angels of the Year.

Jason Corino, Michael Dorsey and Daljit Sohi received the award during the TCA’s annual convention in Phoenix. The drivers, who previously received monthly Highway Angel awards, were recognized for their selfless and heroic acts. TCA started the Highway Angel program in 1997.

Corino, a driver for Melton Truck Lines from Deltona, Fla., utilized his truck and potentially saved lives during a road rage incident in Colorado.

“It’s just me and the officer’s car in front of me and the suspect’s car in front of him, and I’ve got traffic behind me,” Corino said. “I got about 100 feet away, and the kid got out of the car, and I heard the first two rounds (of gunfire) and I slammed on my brakes right there to stop traffic behind me. I could see the bullets bouncing off the ground. I stopped right there to protect the people behind me.”

Sadly, one law enforcement officer and two civilians died as a result of this incident. Corino not only protected others in the area but also provided camera footage from his truck that proved beneficial during the subsequent investigation.

In addition to the award, Deltona, Fla., Mayor Santiago Avila Jr. recognized Corino in a Facebook post.

“Jason’s heroism reflects the spirit of our Deltona community, where individuals step up to protect and support one another,” Avila wrote. “His actions serve as an inspiration to us all, demonstrating the profound impact one person can have in ensuring the safety and well-being of others. On behalf of the City of Deltona, I extend our deepest gratitude to Jason for his bravery and dedication. We are proud to have him as a member of our community and commend him for his exemplary actions.”

***

A driver for Louisville, Ky.-based Mercer Transportation, Dorsey became a lifeline for those escaping rapidly rising floodwaters during Hurricane Helene.

According to the TCA Highway Angel website, as many as 10 individuals took shelter in Dorsey’s trailer, which was eventually separated by the rushing waters. Dorsey was even knocked unconscious during the ordeal but persevered to help save six people’s lives.

“Something hit me in the head and knocked me out,” he said. “When I fell in the water, I guess it was so cold that it brought me back …The most terrifying part was just watching the water come, rise as we were just sitting, not knowing what to expect. If I wouldn’t have been there, those people that survived wouldn’t have made it – it would have been impossible. God had me there for a reason.”

***

Following a pit stop in western Canada, Sohi, who drives for Triple Eight Transport, literally went out of his way to return a purse to a woman who left it behind will tending to her child.

The purse, which was owned by Shailly James, contained more than $1,000 as well as jewelry, credit cards and other identification cards. Sohi said he followed the woman for three hours before she stopped at a fueling location and he was able to return the valuables.

“I was so happy that, thank God, he found it,” James said. “Then I tried to give him $500 as a reward, but he didn’t take it.”

***

Last year, TCA began giving multiple Highway Angel of the Year awards. At the 2024 convention in Nashville, Tenn., TCA honored Tony Blunnie, of Knight Transportation; Dawna Jacobsen, of Erb Transport; and Terry Reavis, of Maverick Transportation LLC.

Winners of the Highway Angel award receive a satellite television package, a 24-inch flat screen TV, a DVR and a one-year subscription to over 100 DirectTV channels from program sponsor EpicVue. Northland Insurance and DriverFacts have also sponsored the Highway Angel program. LL