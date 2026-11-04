We all know the basic scenario. A couple of people have been arguing for quite a while. Voices raised, irrelevant grievances dragged out of storage that somehow made a bad Christmas gift from five years ago part of the escalated argument.

Finally, someone throws up their hands and storms out in a huff, mumbling, “Fine. Whatever. I’m done.”

Just when you think it really might be over, you hear them.

Footsteps down the hall. And the one who was “done” is back.

“And one more thing,” they yell.

It eventually ends with everyone involved frustrated and exhausted, with the core problem unresolved.

For the past four-ish years, truckers have been in a fight with the crappy trucking economy.

Every single time that it seems to turn the corner, ready to leave the room, it stops dead in its tracks and hits you with “And one more thing …”

Seriously, this economic downturn has been going on since 2022, when the bubble burst from the heyday of COVID-19 freight rates and fuel prices. Since then, it has certainly felt like one thing after another gets added to the dumpster fire.

So, the “one more thing” it smugly interjected into the fight this time came in the form of record-high fuel prices.

Understandably, lawmakers are desperate to find ways to drive down fuel costs quickly. Every “fix” is temporary, and in a lot of cases, comes with consequences – consequences that can prove costly later on.

As this magazine hit the internet highway off to the printer in today’s version of “going to press,” the fuel price situation was at a fever pitch.

So, Land Line does what Land Line does best: We don’t just give you the “good” news; we look harder at what it can mean if you blindly accept the relief, thinking that’s the end of it.

It was a team effort, another authentic Land Line trait. It’s in our DNA to draw from you, from the experts at OOIDA, our individual trusted sources and collective knowledge to deliver content you can trust.

Managing Editor Mark Schremmer, State Legislative Editor Keith Goble and Staff Writer SJ Munoz – with some help from Contributing Editor Tom Berg – put together one hell of a comprehensive look into high fuel prices and what to consider before cashing in on a quick fix. That report starts on Page 14.

I mentioned that we draw knowledge and understanding from you, the people who live it. Another way your knowledge and experience can cause a ripple effect toward change is to share it.

OOIDA President Todd Spencer explains how sharing those experiences – with the right people – can make a difference.

The cool thing about working at OOIDA is understanding the founding principles that still serve us well. Our founders lived through the 1973 oil embargo and built an association that, more than 50 years later, is still standing and still making changes for the better. Todd was instrumental in that evolution, so he knows a thing or two.

You can read Todd’s wise words on Page 12. Soak them up, embrace them, put them to work.

It’s not entirely doom and gloom for trucking right now. A couple of big-ticket items that have had negative economic implications are EPA emission regulations as well as unqualified and non-compliant CDLs. Both are currently on a trajectory to make improvements and could eliminate some long-term economic pressures on truckers. Those articles are on Pages 22 and 24.

In the spirit of the “And one more thing …” theme here, thumb on through this issue of the magazine. Digital Editor Tyson Fisher and Staff Writer Ryan Witkowski help pick up the slack and deliver much, much more you have to read.

In the meantime, until the sun shines brighter on the trucking economy, let’s just all agree that it’s past time for someone to come and pick up the trucking economy. It’s drunk and needs to go home. LL