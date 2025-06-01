Administration picks Derek Barrs as FMCSA’s next leader

A former Florida Highway Patrol chief was nominated in March to lead the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Derek Barrs, who has more than three decades of experience in law enforcement, is in line to be the FMCSA’s next administrator. If confirmed, Barrs would be the agency’s first permanent administrator since Robin Hutcheson resigned in 2024.

“OOIDA and the 150,000 small-business truckers we represent congratulate Derek Barrs on his nomination to lead the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “We look forward to working with him in advancing the priorities of small-business truckers across America, including fighting freight fraud, rolling back unnecessary regulations and closing regulatory loopholes to ensure the safest truck drivers remain in the industry. We encourage a swift confirmation in the Senate and look forward to working with Mr. Barrs to improve the safety of our roadways.”

Barrs has served as a member of the American Trucking Associations’ Law Enforcement Advisory Board, the Florida Trucking Association and the Flagler Sheriff’s Employee Assistant Trust Board of Directors.

The report of Barrs’ nomination came days after it was announced that Adrienne Camire had stepped down from the role as the agency’s acting administrator. Camire served in the role for about two weeks after being appointed on March 7.

She previously had served as FMCSA’s senior advisor, as well as chief counsel for the Federal Highway Administration during President Donald Trump’s first term. When Camire’s role was announced in early March, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy touted her 20 years of legal, regulatory and compliance experience.

“Ms. Camire is a dedicated leader who brings executive experience, vision and a strong commitment to safety,” Duffy said. “I have no doubt FMCSA will continue to make our roads safer and keep America moving under her leadership.”

FMCSA did not provide any information regarding the reason for Camire’s departure.

Barrs’ confirmation hearing had not been held as of press time. LL