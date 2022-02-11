Maersk acquires Pennsylvania’s Pilot Freight Services

Glenn Mills, Pa.-based Pilot Freight Services is being acquired by Danish container logistics company A.P. Moller-Maersk.

The acquisition will complement earlier acquisitions Maersk made to provide integrated logistics solutions in North America, according to a news release. Those earlier acquisitions:

Performance Team, El Segundo, Calif., a business-to-business warehousing and distribution business acquisition announced in April 2020.

Visible SCM, Salt Lake City, a business-to-business e-commerce fulfillment and parcel delivery company, an acquisition announced in August 2020.

Pilot Freight Services operates a North American facilities-based transportation network of 87 stations and hubs. The company uses mainly third-party providers of trucking and has access to controlled capacity, which facilitates a high quality first, middle and last mile service offering, according to the news release.

The scope of business for Pilot Freight encompasses full truckload and less-than-truckload for – business-to-consumer and business-to-business distribution, including heavy and bulky shipments with a focus on expedited and time definite services. The company has offices in Spain and The Netherlands. It has more than 2,600 full-time employees and a flexible pool of employees to support seasonal volume increases. It was founded in 1970.

The combined Pilot and Maersk scale will offer customers about 150 facilities in the U.S., including distribution centers, hubs and stations.

“This landside logistics network depth combined with Maersk’s international presence will create tremendous new, end-to-end supply chain performance capabilities,” according to the news release. “Pilot’s acquisition of (Warren, N.J.-based) American Linehaul Corp.in July 2021 was instrumental in creating this leading market expertise in middle mile, LTL expedited capabilities.”

A.P. Moller-Maersk, with U.S. headquarters in Florham Park, N.J., is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 95,000 people.

