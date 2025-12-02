Mack, Volvo Trucks issue trio of recalls affecting thousands of trucks

Thousands of Mack and Volvo trucks are being recalled over three separate issues, ranging from headlights to a Bendix engine control unit that affected hundreds of thousands of trucks a year ago.

The largest recall involves headlights on newer Mack and Volvo trucks. In affected trucks, automatic high beams may not switch to the low beams. Reduction in visibility for oncoming traffic can increase the risk of a crash.

Nearly 5,000 Volvo trucks and a few hundred Mack trucks are being recalled. Those include model year 2024-26 VNLs, 2026 VNRs, 2024-26 Pioneers and 2026 Anthems.

Mack and Volvo Trucks are still developing a final solution for the defect. In the meantime, an over-the-air software update will disable the automatic high beams feature.

Notification letters to owners of affected trucks will be sent on Jan. 17. Another letter will be sent once a permanent solution is available.

For questions, contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX2511 or Mack’s customer service at 800-866-1177 with recall number SC0488. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s number for the Volvo recall is 25V804. The Mack recall number is 25V803.

Load lock clamps

A second recall affecting Mack and Volvo trucks deals with load lock clamps.

Specifically, the clamps on the back of the cab could loosen, leaving the load lock bars unsecured. Consequently, cargo could spill out onto the roadways, increasing the risk of a crash.

Nearly 2,000 Volvo trucks and a few dozen Mack trucks are affected, including model year 2024-26 VNLs and 2025-26 Pioneers.

Authorized dealers will replace the load lock clamps at no charge. Notification letters to owners of affected trucks will be sent out on Jan. 15.

Questions can be directed to Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX2512 or Mack’s customer service with recall number SC0489. NHTSA’s numbers for the Volvo and Mack load lock clamp recalls are 25V802 and 25V801, respectively.

Bendix ECUs

Much smaller in scope, the third recall stems from a widespread recall issued last year by Bendix.

Mack and Volvo Trucks are recalling nearly 100 Bendix EC80 ECUs. Since these are aftermarket parts, the ECUs are not associated with specific trucks. Therefore, the manufacturers are recalling the part, not the vehicle.

Last year, nearly 500,000 International, Mack, Paccar and Volvo trucks were recalled after Bendix discovered an issued with the ECUs. Safety systems like automatic traction control, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control, active cruise control and collision mitigation could fail as a result. Since then, the recall population has increased to more than 744,000 trucks.

Those trucks had the ECUs installed in the factory. The latest Mack and Volvo Trucks recall includes those sold at Parts and Service Centers.

Affected ECUs will be reprogrammed at no charge. Notification letters to owners who purchased the Bendix ECUs will be sent on Jan. 16.

For questions, contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX2513 or Mack’s customer service at 800-866-1177 with recall number SC0490. NHTSA’s numbers for the Volvo and Mack ECU recalls are 25E077 and 25E078, respectively. LL

