Mack, Volvo disable steering feature after defect sparks safety recall

Volvo Trucks North America and Mack are recalling newer trucks after discovering an issue with the steering component.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 2,500 Volvo VN trucks model year 2025-26 are affected by the recall. A few dozen 2025 Mack Anthems and 2025-26 Mack Pioneers may also have the defect.

In affected Volvo and Mack trucks, the dynamic steering and oversteer guidance feature may malfunction. Consequently, the truck may lose steering control. Specifically, when the oversteer guidance corrects for an oversteer input, it may continue to correct in the opposite direction.

If this were to happen, the driver would have to intervene. Without driver intervention, the correction could result in a crash. There are no warnings to indicate whether a truck has the defect.

Both manufacturers learned of the possible defect in July. An investigation was immediately launched. Only one field report related to the oversteering issue has been found. There have been no warranty claims, accidents or injuries related to the defect.

As of Aug. 11, the fix for the issue is to turn off the oversteer guidance feature.

Volvo and Mack will disable the oversteer guidance feature through an over-the-air update. Recall documents reveal that the oversteer guidance feature was removed from all future orders as well.

Notification letters to owners of affected trucks will be sent out on Oct. 5. Both Volvo and Mack have a manufacturer’s general reimbursement plan on file. That allows owners of a vehicle to be reimbursed for any repairs made before being aware of the recall.

For questions about the Volvo recall, contact Volvo Trucks customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX2506. Questions about the Mack recall can be directed to its customer service at 800-866-1177 with recall number SC0483. NHTSA’s numbers for the Volvo and Mack recalls are 25V520 and 25V521, respectively. LL

