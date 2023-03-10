Mack unveils midrange electric truck

March 10, 2023

Tom Berg

|

Mack Trucks Inc. has introduced electric versions of its diesel MD Class 6 and 7 series, designed for local hauling in a number of applications that bring the vehicles home at night for recharging. Like its diesel counterpart, the MD Electric will be available with gross vehicle weight ratings of 25,995 and 33,000 pounds.

The MD Electric is Mack’s second e-truck, the first being the LR Electric, a heavy low-cab-forward model serving the trash-collection market. However, the MD-E’s midrange powertrain comes from SEA Electric, an outside supplier of electric components.

MD-E production is expected to begin later this year at Mack’s Roanoke Valley Operations near Roanoke, Va., which is set up to produce the MD series in 2020, said Rich Million, senior vice president for strategy and business development.

The MD Electric’s three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motors are rated at 185 continuous horsepower and 960 pound-feet. Peak ratings are 195 hp and 1,850 lb-ft. Power comes from lithium-ion batteries, using nickel manganese cobalt oxide chemistry. Battery sizes are 150 kilowatt-hours for a 140-mile range, and 240 kWh for a range of 230 miles.

The trucks use air brakes augmented by a regenerative function that turns the electric motors into generators that send electricity to the batteries. All on-board accessories, including air compressor, power steering and cab heating and air conditioning, are electric, Million said. AC-slow and DC-fast charging can be used with an industry-standard plug.

Developed specifically for medium-duty applications, the Mack MD Electric has a short bumper-to-back-of-cab measurement of 103 inches, uses a cab from the Class 8 Anthem and Granite and a purpose-built frame. Styling is inspired by the Anthem. It will be available as a single-rear axle 4×2 featuring a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tight urban settings.

Mack expects the MD Electric to be fitted with dry and refrigerated van, stake and flatbed and dump bodies. The MD6 model does not require a commercial driver’s license to operate for non-hazardous payloads. More information is available at Mack dealers or MackTrucks.com/futureofmd.

Mack MD Electric, side view
Like current MD diesel trucks, new MD Electric’s chassis will accept bodies for work in various hauling applications. Midrange-size powertrain is from SEA Electric, an outside componentry supplier. (Photo courtesy Mack Trucks)

 

Mack MD Electric overhead view
The electric motor sits between frame rails ahead of the rear axle. Farther forward are ACZ-DC converters and the battery pack; the battery cooling system is hung on the left side of the frame and the air-brakes’compressor is in a box on the right. System controllers are under the hood. (Photo courtesy Mack Trucks)

 

The announcement came on March 8, the opening day of the Work Truck Show, presented annually in Indianapolis by the National Truck Equipment Association. As in previous years, the show was preceded by information-sharing sessions dedicated to hastening the greening of truck design and building, and responsible use in commerce. LL

Tom Berg worked his way through college by driving trucks. Since 1978, he’s been writing about trucks and trucking. He holds a Class A commercial driver’s license and drives trucks as part of story research. While semi-retired, Berg still writes about semis as a contributing editor at Land Line.