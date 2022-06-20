Mack Trucks recalls thousands of vehicles with R.H. Sheppard steering gears

Mack Trucks is the latest truck manufacturer to issue a recall stemming from a larger recall issued by a Bendix subsidiary involving steering components.

Specifically, Mack Trucks is recalling more than 6,000 Anthem, Granite, LR, Pinnacle and Terrapro trucks with R.H. Sheppard steering gears.

All potentially affected vehicles are model year 2021-22 trucks. R.H. Sheppard anticipates only 1% of the more than 6,000 Mack trucks have the defect.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the steering gears may have been assembled incorrectly, which can cause the gear to fracture. A fractured steering gear can cause a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

As of publication, there is no remedy for the steering gears problem affecting Mack trucks. Owners of affected vehicles should receive a notification after July 29.

In the meantime, truckers can direct questions to Mack Truck’s customer service at 800-866-1177 with recall number SC0437. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 22V-401.

R.H. Sheppard recall

This recall is part of a larger recall issued by R.H. Sheppard, a Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems company.

So far, nearly 6,500 Daimler trucks and nearly 2,000 Volvo trucks have been recalled due to R.H. Sheppard’s recall issued in May. The more than 8,000 Daimler and Volvo trucks are just a portion of of the safety recall.



Dozens of manufacturers of a variety of heavy-duty vehicles affecting truckers, emergency crews, farmers, militaries, construction workers and bus drivers purchased potentially affected steering gears, including:

Daimler Trucks North America

Volvo Trucks North America

Kenworth Trucks

Peterbilt Motors

Navistar

Oshkosh Truck

Meritor

HME (fire trucks)

Kodiak America (snow removal equipment)

Link-Belt Construction Equipment (construction equipment)

Orange EV (terminal trucks)

Crane Carrier (construction/garbage truck chassis)

Supacat (military vehicles)

Autocar (vocational trucks)

Capacity of Texas (yard trucks)

AM General (Hummer/Humvees)

New Flyer of America (buses)

Global Environmental Products (street sweepers)

Grove (Manitowoc) Worldwide (cranes)

Mil-Stak (bale stackers)

As part of the recall, dealers will examine more than 105,000 vehicles for possible defects. Sheppard believes only a small percentage of those vehicles contains the steering gears in question, and only a small percentage of that subset contains gears with the potential defect. NHTSA’s Part 573 Safety Recall Report corroborates this point, noting the total population and citing the estimated percentage with the defect as 1%.

The issue may be hard to detect. No audible or visual cues are present within trucks with faulty steering gears. Preceding the internal fracture, the steering may be perceived as strained by the driver, according to the safety recall report. LL