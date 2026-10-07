Mack trucks recalled over loose parts, braking concerns

In two separate recalls, Volvo and Mack Trucks are recalling a few thousand trucks. One deals with brakes, while the other is a body-related issue.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents show that Mack Trucks is recalling more than 3,000 model-year 2025-27 Pioneer and 2026-27 Anthem trucks. Intake and grille bezels may detach from the truck.

Bezels were not correctly fitted to their mounting surfaces. This caused issues with the clipping mechanism while being assembled.

If a bezel is detached from the truck while on the road, it could create a hazard for other motorists, increasing the risk of a crash.

Mack truck owners may be able to see if their truck has the defect with a visual inspection. The gap along the outer side of the bezel will be slightly larger if the clip is disengaged.

Only a small percentage of the recall population is expected to have the bezel defect. As of Oct. 1, Mack Trucks has received 243 warranty claims and 95 field reports related to the issue. No crashes or injuries have been reported.

Dealers will replace the bezels on affected trucks and install cable ties if needed. Notification letters to truck owners will be mailed out on Nov. 30.

For questions about this recall, contact Mack Trucks’ customer service at 800-866-1177 with recall number SC0501. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 26V631.

Separate braking issue

Volvo and Mack Trucks have also issued a smaller recall after discovering a brake issue.

That recall involves 850 model-year 2026-27 Mack Anthem and Pioneer trucks. Nearly 400 model-year 2025-27 Volvo VNL and 2026-27 VNR trucks are also part of the recall. All trucks are those equipped with a tanker application package.

Affected trucks have inaccurate axle load calculations that could reduce braking performance while transporting smoothbore tanker trailers. Consequently, a greater distance would be needed to stop, increasing the risk of a crash.

Volvo has received three field reports, while Mack Trucks has not received any. Neither manufacturer is reporting any warranty claims, crashes or injuries.

Volvo and Mack trucks with the defect will have new software installed to disable the dynamic trailer braking calculations. Owners will receive notification letters sometime after Nov. 27.

Questions related to the Volvo recall can be directed to its customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX2610. Mack truck owners can call 800-866-1177 with recall number SC0500. NHTSA’s numbers for the Volvo and Mack recalls are 26V619 and 26V620, respectively. LL

Other recalls: