A break at the pump sounds like a win for truckers. But a lower fuel tax does not always mean cheaper diesel. The savings depend on which fuel gets the tax cut, and if the tax is waived or collection of the tax is just delayed.

Here’s how fast the savings can add up: A trucker buying 100 gallons of diesel would keep $50 if the state cuts the diesel tax by 50 cents per gallon. But if lawmakers cut only the gas tax, diesel savings disappear.

Georgia has suspended gas and diesel taxes through Nov. 30. Indiana extended its gas tax holiday through Dec. 4. But diesel buyers there still pay the full tax.

That’s the difference between a tax break on paper and money saved at the diesel pump. For truckers, the details matter more than the headlines.

Ohio’s tax suspension runs through Jan. 2. The relief applies to truckers and motorists.

Before counting on savings, truckers need to know three things: Does the break cover diesel? How much will it cut the tax? When does it expire? Those answers determine whether the tax break actually helps their bottom line.

The tax drops, the IFTA paperwork doesn’t

A fuel tax holiday does not mean a paperwork holiday.

The International Fuel Tax Association says truckers must keep tracking miles driven and fuel purchased in states with tax breaks.

Those records still go on quarterly IFTA returns. A temporary tax cut does not erase the reporting rules.

The tax rate may change, but the recordkeeping stays the same. Truckers still need accurate mileage and fuel records for each quarterly report.

IFTA publishes official adjusted rates in its quarterly tax rate updates.

States weigh more fuel tax relief

Fuel tax relief remains on the table in more states. Pennsylvania and Virginia are the latest to consider their own plans.

But cutting taxes creates another challenge: How will states replace the lost revenue?

Some lawmakers want to tap reserve funds. Others may borrow money or look for another source of funding.

For truckers, the details matter. Does the break include diesel? How long would it last? How much would drivers actually save? And what happens to the money states use to maintain roads?

Pennsylvania lawmakers push to cut fuel taxes

Pennsylvania truckers pay some of the highest fuel taxes in the country. Several lawmakers want to bring those costs down.

The state tax stands at 57.6 cents per gallon and 74.1 cents for diesel. Pennsylvania has the nation’s highest diesel tax.

With the legislative session nearing its end, one House bill would lower both rates to match the average in nearby states. The proposal is HB2841.

Those states average about 37.8 cents per gallon in diesel taxes. Pennsylvania’s rate is nearly twice as high.

“This excessive fuel tax burden harms working families, commuters, farmers, small businesses and the trucking industry,” said Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Connellsville.

Warner warned that high taxes could push truckers to buy fuel across state lines. That could send business to truck stops and gas stations in neighboring states instead.

Pennsylvania considers two more tax holidays

Two more bills would put gas and diesel taxes on hold for 60 days. The state would borrow money to cover the missing tax revenue.

Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Northampton, said the tax break could benefit trucking, farming, manufacturing and construction. The measures are SB1264 and SB1265.

A separate proposal would pause both fuel taxes for six months. Instead of borrowing, the state would tap its Rainy Day Fund to make up the difference.

HB2396 would also require fuel retailers to pass every dollar of tax savings on to drivers through lower pump prices.

For truckers, the big questions remain: How much less would diesel cost? How long would the break last? And would the state have enough money to maintain its roads?

Pennsylvania bill targets dyed diesel costs

High diesel prices are already squeezing truckers, farmers and small businesses.

A separate fuel tax bill could open another path to savings.

HB2865 would allow federally authorized dyed diesel to be used on public highways in Pennsylvania.

The IRS recently announced it would not impose federal penalties for selling or using dyed diesel on public roads. The move follows President Donald Trump’s Oct. 5 executive order on emergency diesel tax relief.

But federal action does not automatically remove Pennsylvania’s restrictions.

The bill would bring state law in line with federal authorization. It would allow dyed diesel on public highways for as long as the federal approval remains in effect.

“Diesel isn’t a luxury for Pennsylvania’s farmers and truckers. It is a necessity,” said Rep. Charity Krupa, R-Smithfield.

Dyed diesel generally carries a lower tax because it is meant for off-road use. Allowing highway use during a federal relief period could lower fuel costs.

The bill would not create or extend federal relief. It would make sure Pennsylvania does not block that relief while federal authorization remains in place.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says truckers are not guaranteed to see savings at the pump by using red-dyed diesel.

Virginia considers a temporary fuel tax suspension

Virginia lawmakers are also weighing a temporary break.

The state charges 32.6 cents per gallon on gas. Diesel has a 33.6-cent rate.

SB854 would suspend fuel tax collection from Feb. 1, 2027, through July 1, 2027. LL

Keep up with fuel prices here.