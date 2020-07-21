In order to combat the spread of COVID-19, customers must wear a face covering while inside every Love’s Travel Stop and Speedco location, starting next week.

The Oklahoma City, Okla.-based retailer announced the move on Tuesday, July 21. It says the mask requirement is “intended to help protect customers, team members and local communities from the spread of COVID-19.”

“We are joining other retailers by implementing a face covering policy for customers, and will continue to follow the guidance of health officials and adjust our practices to help keep our customers and team members safe,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said in the news release. “We want to thank our customers who continue to adapt to these protective measures implemented at Love’s.”

Several major retailers, including Walmart, Lowe’s, Walgreens, Aldi, Target and more, are requiring customers to wear a mask when shopping, even if there is no local or state requirement in place.

According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19. The company says customers who don’t have their own face mask or covering can purchase them at Love’s.

In addition to the mask requirement, Loves says it continues to perform “vigorous and frequent” cleaning and disinfecting measures, practicing social distancing, and requiring all employees to wear face coverings.

Love’s has more than 520 locations in 41 states and employs more than 26,000 people. The company also has more than 390 truck service centers, including on-site and standalone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.

To find a full list of measures Love’s has implemented because of the pandemic, click here.