Love’s Travel Stops opens first location in Connecticut

Love’s Travel Stops is has opened a new location in Willington, Conn.

The new Love’s Travel Stops in Connecticut is the company’s first in the state.

The store, located off Interstate 84 at Exit 71 (3 Polster Road), adds 56 truck parking spaces and 50 jobs to Tolland County.

“Opening our first location in Connecticut reaffirms Love’s commitment to providing quality products and services that are easy to access for customers across the U.S.,” Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s, said in a statement. “Love’s will continue to add new locations, ensuring that travelers have a safe, clean and well-maintained place to stop when they see the Heart of the Highway.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 8,000 square feet.

Godfather’s Pizza and Subway.

56 truck parking spaces.

50 car parking spaces.

Three RV parking spaces.

Seven diesel bays.

Three showers.

CAT scale.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone, with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to Willington Public Schools. LL

