Love’s Travel Stops opens first location in Connecticut

July 28, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Love’s Travel Stops is has opened a new location in Willington, Conn.

The new Love’s Travel Stops in Connecticut is the company’s first in the state.

The store, located off Interstate 84 at Exit 71 (3 Polster Road), adds 56 truck parking spaces and 50 jobs to Tolland County.

“Opening our first location in Connecticut reaffirms Love’s commitment to providing quality products and services that are easy to access for customers across the U.S.,” Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s, said in a statement. “Love’s will continue to add new locations, ensuring that travelers have a safe, clean and well-maintained place to stop when they see the Heart of the Highway.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

  • More than 8,000 square feet.
  • Godfather’s Pizza and Subway.
  • 56 truck parking spaces.
  • 50 car parking spaces.
  • Three RV parking spaces.
  • Seven diesel bays.
  • Three showers.
  • CAT scale.
  • Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
  • Brand-name snacks.
  • Fresh Kitchen concept.
  • Mobile to Go Zone, with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
  • Dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to Willington Public Schools. LL

More Love’s Travel Stops news:

TravelCenters

Related News

Illinois fuel tax

Connecticut

States offer up fuel tax breaks

States try different ways of giving truckers and others a break on fuel taxes, including tax holidays and avoiding automatic increases.

By Mark Reddig | June 28

Is your state the best or worst … for fuel

Uncategorized

Missouri named best state to gas up, just ahead of Kansas and Oklahoma

Missouri topped a list of states with the most affordable fuel prices with an average of $3.78 per gallon. Where does your state rank?

By SJ Munoz | May 02

FMCSA exemptions

Uncategorized

Daimler wins drug testing exemption for test drivers

Some Daimler field test drivers can duck Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse queries, but a Mexican bus company’s exemption request is denied.

By Land Line Staff | April 27

40 foot container double. Photo by Wikideas1, Joseph Madden

Uncategorized

Survey refutes claims that bigger trucks would help driver recruitment, retention

Proponents of proposals to allow bigger trucks say it would counter the alleged driver shortage problem. A new survey says otherwise.

By Mark Schremmer | March 29