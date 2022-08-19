Love’s Travel Stops adds location in Minnesota

Love’s Travel Stops has opened a new location in Columbus, Minn.

The new store, located off Interstate 35 (15402 Hornsby St.NE), opened on Aug. 18. With the new location comes the addition of 84 truck parking spaces. The new location brings 75 jobs to Anoka County.

“The fourth Love’s in Minnesota will provide customers with clean spaces and friendly faces when they stop at the Heart of the Highway,” Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s, said in a statement. “The new Love’s in Columbus will offer plenty of amenities to ensure that professional drivers and four-wheel customers get back on the road quickly.”

The new location is open 24/7 and offers a number of amenities:

More than 12,000 square feet.

84 truck parking spaces.

72 car parking spaces.

Nine diesel bays.

10 showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Speedco.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Dog park.

Godfather’s Pizza (expected to open Sept. 1) and Hardee’s (expected to open Aug. 22).

The truck stop company said it plans to make a donation of $2,000 to a local nonprofit organization in honor of the grand opening.

Love’s operates more than 590 locations in 42 states. Additionally, Love’s has more than 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. The Oklahoma City, Okla.-based company is family-owned and -operated and employs more than 37,000 people. LL

