Love’s Travel Stop opens in the Cleveland area

Truck drivers have a new option for truck shop parking in the Cleveland area.

Love’s Travel Stops has opened a truck stop in Madison, Ohio, which is just east of Cleveland.

The new Madison Love’s Travel Stop is just of I-90 at 1601 Great Lakes Way.

The new Madison Love’s has parking for 90 tractor-trailers. There also are nine diesel bays.

“We are thrilled to show customers Love’s Highway Hospitality in Madison,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said in a news release. “Coming off the most recent milestone of our 600th location, Love’s is as dedicated and excited as ever to continue providing our customers with the best service and amenities on the highway as we embark on the road to 700.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers several amenities for truck drivers:

Arby’s (opening Nov, 17)

Seven showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT Scale.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

In addition, there are 71 car parking spaces at the Madison Love’s, and seven RV hookups are scheduled to be ready Dec. 1.

In honor of the grand opening of this truck stop, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Madison Village Police Department.

In February, Love’s announced opening a Travel Stop in North Canton, Ohio.

The truck stop chain has more than 600 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964, it is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla. The truck stop chain is family-owned and -operated by Tom and Judy Love. Love’s has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined have 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available. LL

