Love’s reopens Arizona location off Interstate 10

Love’s Travel Stops has reopened its location in Buckeye, Ariz.

Located off Interstate 10, Exit 114 at 1610 S. Miller Road, the Buckeye location has been closed since March for renovations. The reopening adds 77 jobs to Maricopa County, 59 truck parking spaces, additional diesel bays and various other improvements after undergoing a complete remodel.

“We’re excited to announce the reopening of a 14th location in Arizona, providing customers with another clean, safe and well-stocked location off the highway,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said in a statement. “The Buckeye location will offer plenty of amenities to ensure that professional drivers and four-wheel customers get back on the road quickly.”

Among the amenities:

More than 15,000 square feet.

Open 24/7.

Chester’s Chicken (opening Nov. 14).

Godfather’s Pizza (opening Nov. 14).

Subway (opening Nov. 14).

59 truck parking spaces.

50 car parking spaces.

Six RV parking spaces.

Six diesel bays.

Nine showers.

Speedco (coming in 2023).

Laundry facilities.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s is donating $2,000 split between All Faith Community Services and Arizonans for the Protection of Exploited Children and Adults (APECA).

Love’s announced in October having reached 600 locations. The truck stop chain also is partnering with Chester’s Chicken to offer a free Super Snack on Nov. 17. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.