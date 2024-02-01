Love’s plans to open 20 to 25 truck stops in 2024

Coming off a year that saw it open 24 new locations, a major truck stop chain plans to continue that growth in 2024.

On Friday, Jan. 26, Love’s Travel Stops announced its intention to add 20 to 25 new locations this year. On top of expanding its network of travel centers, the company plans to make improvements to existing locations by updating 35 to 40 “aging stores” and completely rebuilding four other locations.

The announced expansion comes as Love’s begins its 60th year in business.

“Six decades ago, Tom Love opened our first service station in Watonga, Okla., and almost immediately started selling household items to make stopping in more convenient for customers,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said in a statement. “Today, as the only major travel stop that is still family-owned and operated, we continue with his innovative spirit by adding new products and improving the experience to give customers more reasons to stop in.”

Along those lines, the Oklahoma City-based chain of truck stops said it plans to continue to be a “one-stop shop” for truckers and travelers, adding to its number of locations featuring truck washes and Speedco maintenance centers.

The company debuted its new truck washes in 2023 at six locations in five states. Love’s said that in 2024, it plans to add truck washes at seven more locations. While it did not disclose which locations would be included, the company’s website lists truck washes “coming soon” to stores in Mooresville, Ill.; Las Cruces, N.M.; Sidney, Ohio; and Columbia, Tenn.

The addition of 10 new full-service Speedco locations next to existing travel stops is also in the works for 2024. According to Love’s, the new Speedco locations will add 50 maintenance bays and approximately 60 emergency roadside vehicles to its network.

The company said it also will continue to add to its restaurants – with 20 openings planned for this year – as well as its Love’s-branded food offerings. New chip flavors, meat sticks, honey buns, powdered donuts and cookies are expected to join the roster.

Love’s added that it plans to offer more “fresh, healthier, diet-specific food options” in 2024. Some of the expected additions are omelet bowls, upgraded snack trays and an “elevated” mac and cheese bowl. LL