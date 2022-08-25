Love’s opens new location in Pasco, Wash.

Love’s Travel Stops has opened a new location in Pasco, Wash.

The store, located on 2252 East Kartchner St., adds 57 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Franklin County.

“We’re excited to add our seventh location to the Evergreen State and give customers the highway hospitality they know they’ll get when they stop at Love’s,” Greg Love, Love’s co-CEO, said in a statement. “Whether it’s fresh food, snacks or coffee; today’s latest technologies or just somewhere to stretch your legs, Love’s has the amenities professional drivers and four-wheel customers need when they’re on the road.”

The new Love’s location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities:

More than 13,000 square feet.

Arby’s (opening Aug. 29).

57 truck parking spaces.

78 car parking spaces.

Seven diesel bays.

Five showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, the truck stop chain will donate $2,000 to Chaplaincy Cork’s Place, a nonprofit organization that supports children experiencing grief. LL

More business news is available.