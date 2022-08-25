Love’s opens new location in Pasco, Wash.

August 25, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

Love’s Travel Stops has opened a new location in Pasco, Wash.

The store, located on 2252 East Kartchner St., adds 57 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Franklin County.

“We’re excited to add our seventh location to the Evergreen State and give customers the highway hospitality they know they’ll get when they stop at Love’s,” Greg Love, Love’s co-CEO, said in a statement. “Whether it’s fresh food, snacks or coffee; today’s latest technologies or just somewhere to stretch your legs, Love’s has the amenities professional drivers and four-wheel customers need when they’re on the road.”

The new Love’s location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities:

  • More than 13,000 square feet.
  • Arby’s (opening Aug. 29).
  • 57 truck parking spaces.
  • 78 car parking spaces.
  • Seven diesel bays.
  • Five showers.
  • Laundry facilities.
  • CAT scale.
  • Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
  • Brand-name snacks.
  • Fresh Kitchen concept.
  • Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
  • Dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, the truck stop chain will donate $2,000 to Chaplaincy Cork’s Place, a nonprofit organization that supports children experiencing grief. LL

More business news is available.

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

FMCSA

Washington

FMCSA one step closer to confirmed chief

FMCSA is one step closer to finally having a confirmed chief. Meanwhile, the agency once again extends its COVID-19 emergency declaration.

By Mark Reddig | June 02

Logistics startup FR8relay gets grant for drop and hook project Arkansas map image by Peter Hermes Furian

Business

Logistics startup FR8relay gets grant for drop and hook project

Bentonville, Ark.-based FR8relay is collecting grants to develop a drop and hook model meant to transform trucking and rural communities.

By Chuck Robinson | August 23

TA, TravelCenters of America truck stop

Business

TravelCenters of America opens South Dakota truck service center

TravelCenters of America has a new truck service center in Summit, S.D. The four-bay center is at Exit 207 on Interstate 29.

By Land Line Staff | August 22

Heartland Express cuts deal for Joplin, Mo.-based CFI

Business

Heartland Express cuts deal for Joplin, Mo.-based CFI

Heartland Express is buying the headquarters, trucks and trailers of a second company this year, Joplin, Mo.-based Contract Freighters Inc.

By Land Line Staff | August 22