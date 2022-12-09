Love’s opens four new locations

It was a busy day for Love’s Travel Stops, with the Oklahoma City, Okla.-based truck stop giant opening four new locations on Dec. 8.

The new facilities are in Morris, Ill.; Lancaster, Ohio; Loudon, Tenn.; and Carthage, Texas. Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said opening four new locations was quite the undertaking.

“Opening four locations in one day is no small feat, but our team members are ready to provide customers with clean places and friendly faces in Morris, Lancaster, Loudon and Carthage,” Wharton said in a statement. “With plenty of amenities to choose from at each of our locations, professional drivers and four-wheel customers are sure to get what they need and be back on the road quickly.”

The four stores will add a combined 290 truck parking spaces, as well as 335 jobs, to the communities they’re located in.

All four of the new locations are open 24/7 and offer a number of amenities, including:

Morris, Ill.:

86 truck parking spaces.

Eight diesel bays.

Seven showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Speedco.

87 car parking spaces.

Three RV parking spaces.

10 RV hookups.

Dog park.

Lancaster, Ohio:

68 truck parking spaces.

Six diesel bays.

Five showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

53 car parking spaces.

Four RV parking spaces.

Six RV hookups.

Dog park.

Loudon, Tenn.:

77 truck parking spaces.

Nine diesel bays.

Seven showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Speedco.

71 car parking spaces.

Five RV parking spaces.

Four RV hookups (tentatively opening Dec. 22).

Dog park.

Carthage, Texas:

59 truck parking spaces.

Seven diesel bays.

Five showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

70 car parking spaces.

Five RV parking spaces.

Dog park.

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will make a $2,000 donation to the following nonprofit organizations in each town.

Morris, Ill. – The donation will be split between Morris Community High School and Morris City Hall.

Lancaster, Ohio – The donation will be split between Meals on Wheels Fairfield County and Lancaster Fairfield County Charity Newsies.

Loudon, Tenn. – Smoky Mountain Service Dogs.

Carthage, Texas – Panola College.

With the new additions, Love’s Travel Stops now operates 600 locations in 42 states. LL

