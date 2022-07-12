Love’s opens five new Speedco locations

Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers at five new Speedco locations in Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and New York that are open 24/7.

The locations offer tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as Department of Transportation inspections, for professional drivers and fleets. Commercial drivers can stop at more than 430 locations across the country.

“With more than 1,500 maintenance bays and 430 locations, Love’s has the most expansive truck care network on the highway,” Gary Price, executive vice president of total truck solutions for Love’s, said in a statement. “Our goal is to get professional truck drivers back on the road quickly and we’ll continue to add locations and services to meet that goal.”

Here are the newest Speedco locations:

57964 188th St., Pacific Junction, IA 51561

8708 Crossing Drive, Rockville, MN 56301

1262 Route 414, Waterloo, NY 13165

1601 E. Evergreen St., Cameron, MO 64429

6201 Shortman Road, Ripley, NY 14775

More business news is available from Land Line Media.