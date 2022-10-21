Love’s opens 600th location

Love’s Travel Stops has reached a milestone in their ongoing expansion.

On Oct. 20, the Oklahoma City, Okla.-based company opened its 600th location. The newest location –in Perry, Okla. off Interstate 35 – offers travelers a host of amenities at an over 12,000-square-foot facility. According to Love’s, the new travel stop will add 60 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Noble County.

“As Love’s opens its 600th location in the U.S., and 81st in its home state of Oklahoma, the company remains committed to being the best and most comprehensive travel stop on the highway and adding new amenities and services to get customers back on the road quickly and safely,” Love’s president Shane Warton said in a statement. “When you walk into a Love’s, you’ll see the same clean places, friendly faces that you’ve seen for the past 58 years, and that’s Love’s promise to customers.”

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s donated $15,000 to the Oklahoma Lions Service Foundation to make Lions Park in Perry more accessible to children of all abilities.

The new location is open 24/7, and offers drivers a number of services. Among them:

Six diesel bays.

Five showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Six RV hookups.

RV dump station.

Propane.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Arby’s.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Dog park.

The RV hookups at the new site are a recent addition for Love’s. Currently, the company offers water, electric, sewer hookups and Wi-Fi at 21 locations across the country. The company recently opened its first RV park in Cordele, Ga., offering full hookups, fire pits, pickle ball courts, a splash pad, laundry and more.

In another new endeavor for the truck stop giant, Love’s has joined Amazon’s package pickup network, with access to Amazon Lockers at over 50 locations nationwide. Customers purchasing items on Amazon will have the option to have their package delivered to a Love’s location near them.

“These alternate pickup locations offer customers convenience, flexibility and the security of knowing when and where their package will be waiting for them,” Love’s said in a statement. LL

