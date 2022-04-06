Love’s helping professional drivers prepare for 2022 International Roadcheck

To show their appreciation for what professional drivers do every day, Love’s is offering discounts on select services throughout April and May.

This promotion will include $1 “TirePass” inspections as well as $10 off DOT inspections at more than 400 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations. In addition, a complimentary visual inspection will be offered with the purchase of any truck care service.

Love’s announced the discounts with an April 5 news release, which said these discounts will help professional drivers prepare for this year’s Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance International Roadcheck.

CVSA’s 2022 International Roadcheck is scheduled for May 17-19 and will emphasize wheel ends which account for about a quarter of the vehicle out-of-service violations discovered during International Roadcheck.

The annual International Roadcheck is the largest commercial vehicle enforcement program in the world.

“Our team will help professional drivers be prepared for this year’s CVSA International Roadcheck and save them time by offering TirePass inspections while they fuel up,” Gary Price, executive vice president of truck care, hospitality and facility maintenance for Love’s, said in a Love’s news release. “Love’s team members want to help drivers get back on the road quickly,

safely and legally as they continue to deliver essential goods across the country.”

During International Roadcheck, commercial motor vehicle inspectors examine large trucks and motor coaches and the driver’s documentation and credentials using CVSA’s North American Standard Inspection Program procedures.

The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators, Transport Canada, and Mexico’s Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation all participate in International Roadcheck.

In 2021, more than 40,000 commercial motor vehicle inspections were conducted with more than 80% of vehicles passing those inspections.

To find your nearest Love’s or Speedco and take advantage of these discounts go to Loves.com/Truck-Services. LL