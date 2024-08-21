Love’s expanding electric vehicle charging capabilities

Love’s Travel Stops has broken ground on two new electric vehicle charging stations in Ripley and Waterloo, N.Y.

These locations will offer two dual-port Level 3 DC fast chargers with high-power outputs (160 kilowatts) and are part of Love’s plans to expand its electric vehicle charging infrastructure nationwide.

“Love’s is honored to play a critical role in actively shaping and building out the fast-charging electric vehicle network across the nation,” said Shane Wharton, Love’s president. “Expanding the EV charging network is not new to us, as we first started in the EV space in 2017 and have continued to grow the network. We now offer more than 100 chargers at 28 stores in 11 states. These future EV investments reinforce our commitment to meeting customers’ needs regardless of fuel type.”

Love’s said its electric vehicle charging locations are located right off highways with efficient entry and exit points. Each charging area is expected to have canopies as well as windshield cleaning supplies, security cameras and 24/7 access.

Standard Love’s amenities – Wi-Fi, restrooms, fresh food and more – will also be available for those using the electric vehicle charging stations. In addition, team members will check for safety issues regularly.

AC charging and DC fast charging will be available at Love’s electric vehicle charging stations.

Plans to add more electric vehicle charging stations

Through its Trillium Energy Solutions brand, Love’s has been awarded state and federal grants to expand its electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country.

The company plans to break ground on four charging stations in Pennsylvania and four in Kentucky sometime this year. In 2025, Love’s expects to start construction on stations in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

In addition, all new Love’s Travel Stops will include space for electric vehicle chargers for partnerships with local utility companies, should there be customer demand.

Love’s plans for its electric vehicle charging network and a list of locations can be found on the company’s website. LL

