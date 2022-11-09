Love’s, Chester’s Chicken offer truckers free Super Snack

Truckers can get a fried chicken snack on Nov. 17 at Love’s Travel Stops.

The truck stop chain, with Chester’s Chicken, a fresh fried chicken quick-service restaurant, is celebrating its second annual “Truckersgiving” one week before Thanksgiving. The first 100 guests at a Chester’s restaurant located at a Love’s Travel Stop can get a free Super Snack.

Professional drivers can claim the Truckersgiving Super Snack meal by stopping by any Chester’s restaurant at travel stop locations during operating hours on Thursday, Nov. 17, and scanning the barcode on their Love’s Connect App or by swiping their My Love Rewards Card.

The Super Snack meal includes two pieces of Chester’s fried chicken – a leg and a thigh – and a side of potato wedges.

In addition, the first 20 truckers who show their commercial driver’s license at each location will get a Chester’s trucker hat.

There are 141 Chester’s restaurants found at the truck stop chain’s locations, spanning 34 states.

“We launched the first Truckersgiving with Love’s last year, and it was so well received that we had to bring it back in an even bigger way,” William Culpepper, vice president of marketing for Chester’s Chicken, said in a news release. “Truck drivers are some of our best and most loyal customers, so offering this free meal to drivers across the country is our way of saying thank you for their important work.”

Chester’s Chicken, founded in 1952 and based in Birmingham, Ala., is a quick-service restaurant with 1,100 locations. The chicken is marinated and double-breaded.

The truck stop chain has more than 600 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964, it is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla. Love’s opened its first location in Connecticut over the summer. LL

More Love’s Travel Stops news:

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.