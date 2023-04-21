Love’s adds truck stops and parking in two states

Love’s Travel Stops continues its 2023 planned growth with the addition of two new locations.

On April 20, the Oklahoma City-based chain of travel centers announced the opening of locations in Mansfield, La., and Harlingen, Texas. The new locations add a combined 129 truck parking spaces in the two states.

The Mansfield, La. store, located off Interstate 49 at exit 172, brings 67 truck parking spaces to DeSoto Parish. An additional 62 parking spaces can be found at the Harlingen travel center, located along Interstate 69 at Exit 30.

“In adding a 19th location in Louisiana and a 79th in Texas, Love’s is strengthening our commitment to bringing highway hospitality to well-traveled roads, where customers need fast, friendly service,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said in a statement. “These new locations will give our customers the amenities they want in the safe, clean environments they expect from Love’s.”

Both of the new locations will be open 24/7, and offer drivers a number of amenities.

Mansfield, La.:

67 truck parking spaces.

Five diesel bays.

Six showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

21 RV Hookups (opening soon).

Dog Park

Godfather’s Pizza and Subway (opening April 24).

Harlingen, Texas:

60 truck parking spaces.

Five diesel bays.

Four showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Four RV parking spaces.

Dog Park

Godfather’s Pizza (opening April 24).

With each new location opened, Love’s makes a charitable donation to local community organizations. In honor of the two grand openings, the company will donate $2,000 to the Mansfield High School athletics department and $1,000 each to Harlingen High School and the City of Combes, Texas.

The two new truck stops are the latest step in Love’s 2023 strategic growth plans.

In February, the company announced it would open 25 new travel stops and 15 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations this year. Last month, the truck stop giant opened four locations in three states. The fifth new location of the year was opened in South Carolina last week.

In addition to adding new locations, Love’s is also beginning the process of refurbishing some of its current facilities. Earlier this month, the company announced a $1 billion investment into upgrading 200 of its existing locations.

The company’s growth continued with the recent acquisition of truck stops along the Oklahoma and Kansas turnpikes, with the purchase of the EZ GO chain.

Love’s reports having more than 610 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964, the company remains family-owned and operated. Love’s has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.