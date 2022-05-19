Love’s adds 74 truck parking spaces in Georgia

More truck parking is available in Springfield, Ga., with the opening of a new Love’s Travel Stops location.

On Thursday, May 19, the company announced the opening of the new truck stop at 2600 Georgia Highway 21 South, which is off of Exit 143/Highway 280E on Interstate 16. This is Georgia’s 18th Love’s Travel Stop.

According to a news release, the Springfield location includes 74 trucking parking spaces.



“Opening our 18th location in Georgia, means giving customers better access to clean and safe places while they’re on the road,” Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s, said in a news release. “The new Love’s in Springfield will offer plenty of fresh food, drink and snack options; travel accessories and more for professional and four-wheel drivers.”

In addition to more truck parking, the new Love’s also offers:

More than 14,000 square feet.

Chester’s Chicken (opening May 23) and McDonald’s (opening later).

70 car parking spaces.

Three RV parking spaces.

Six diesel bays.

Six showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Dog park.

Love’s plans to donate $2,000 to the local Ebenezer Middle School.

So far, the truck stop chain has opened two new locations in May. The first new truck stop this month opened on May 5 in Cameron, Mo. Off of Exit 52 on Interstate 35, that location includes 120 truck parking spaces. LL

More Love’s truck parking news can be found in the latest The Parking Zone.