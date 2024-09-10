Louisiana emergency temporarily waives tolls, weight restrictions

With Tropical Storm Francine bearing down, Louisiana has enacted an emergency order that in part waives toll payments as well as size and weight restrictions for commercial motor vehicles.

The emergency order issued on Monday, Sept. 9 said the National Weather Service has indicated the storm will strengthen to hurricane status and bring “at least moderate impacts” to portions of the Louisiana coast.

“There is a potential for storm surge, damaging winds and flooding in all of Louisiana’s coastal parishes, especially those parishes east of where Tropical Storm Francine makes landfall,” the declaration said.

A hurricane warning has been issued for the Louisiana coast from Sabine Pass to Grand Isle, while New Orleans is included in a tropical storm watch.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Francine will make landfall as a Category 1 or 2 hurricane, according to a report released Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Here is the 4AM forecast track from@NHC_Atlantic. There was a slight shift to the east with this advisory but the impacts expected to occur in the area remain generally the same. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/gu27Vedi7X — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) September 10, 2024

Effective until amended, modified or rescinded, the Louisiana emergency suspends the collection of toll payments at facilities operated and controlled by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. More specifically, this applies to the Louisiana Highway 1 toll bridge from Leeville to Port Fourchon and Grand Isle.

Standard size and weight restrictions for commercial vehicles traveling on public highways in Louisiana for the purpose of emergency preparedness and/or disaster relief efforts are waived under this declaration. Total gross weight cannot exceed 88,000 pounds.

Weight limits posted for bridges and similar structures still must be obeyed.

This relief does not apply to travel on interstate highways or non-state-maintained highways or to the transport of commodities not in support of rescue, recovery or repair efforts associated with Tropical Storm Francine. LL

More Land Line coverage of Louisiana news.