Louisiana declares regional emergency

Emergency conditions in eastern Louisiana are the result of a local plant explosion on Aug. 22.

An environmental group and others have filed lawsuits, while state agencies continue to test waterways near Smitty’s Supply in Roseland, La., for contamination.

The explosion and subsequent fire at the manufacturing and distribution facility resulted in an oily residue and petrochemicals affecting surrounding neighborhoods.

Louisiana’s Department of Public Safety has enacted an emergency order through Oct. 4, providing some regulatory relief for those assisting with recovery efforts.

“This cooperative effort exemplifies our strong commitment to both environmental protection and public health following the incident at Smitty’s Supply,” Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Courtney J. Burdette said. “By working side-by-side with our federal and state partners to perform this vital work, we are ensuring that the people of Louisiana receive transparent, science-based information about the safety of our waterways and seafood.”

The emergency order waives maximum driving time for property-carrying vehicles.

Motor carriers in the state providing direct assistance are eligible to operate under this declaration. This assistance includes, but is not limited to, power grid repairs, waste removal and delivery of groceries, fuel, propane and other essential products.

All other requirements, including a commercial driver’s license, state size and weight restrictions and hazardous material transportation regulations, remain in full effect.

State environmental officials said contamination testing results should be available approximately two weeks after samples were taken.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is working with the Environmental Protection Agency on ongoing material recovery from the Tangipahoa River.

All results will be shared publicly, state officials said. LL

