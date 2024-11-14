Lori Simba accumulated 4 million crash-free miles throughout her career

Lori Simba’s retirement party was a little bigger than most.

A professional driver for about 35 years, 25 of those for Swift Transportation, Simba celebrated with 73,000-plus at Arrowhead Stadium when the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 10.

“It was great,” Simba said. “Our group had Chiefs and Broncos fans in it. The way the game went – Denver should have won – but we won and stayed undefeated. It was the best of both worlds.”

Her last official day at Swift, Oct. 30, kicked off an exciting few days.

Simba said the terminal manager asked if she could take him for “a spin.”

Upon returning to the Swift terminal, she noticed a gathering of individuals and thought it could be some sort of public demonstration.

“I slowed the truck down, and when I got closer, I could see it was a demonstration for me,” Simba said. “All the staff from the office and shop were out there waving signs and screaming and yelling. I have to admit, I shed a tear or two.”

It was quite the end to a trailblazing career that began in 1988 with admittedly little knowledge or experience related to the trucking industry.

“I had never been in a large truck at all,” Simba said. “Fortunately, when I went to truck driving school, the very first day the trainer led me through the gear shifts; that’s how good they were. That night, I walked over to a truck stop near the school, and that was somewhat intimidating. I thought, ‘Can I ever do this?’ But I have, and I feel more comfortable now in a big truck than a four-wheeler. It’s been a long and fruitful career for me.”

While the spotlight has been on her as of late, Simba was quick to point out the accomplishments of her colleagues and those who helped her along the way.

“I don’t want people to think I want the glory,” she said. “I want to represent the women in the industry. Swift has been a solid organization. I’ve been treated like an equal and sitting in a good place, able to retire. So many people have supported me throughout the years and I thank them for that.”

She also said among the biggest changes she’s seen in the industry is the number of women choosing a career in trucking.

“There weren’t very many women when I began,” Simba said. “When I was training at the Edwardsville (Kan.) terminal, there were only three women that were trainers. Now there’s several trainers there in addition to (women’s) trucking sites and magazines. A lot of women are happy to find out there’s no glass ceiling in this industry, and they can make as much as the guy next to them.”

Simba, who accumulated more than 4 million crash-free miles during her trucking career, said being alert at all times is key to safety.

“There are distractions on the road, but your concentration has to remain on the job,” she said. “You really have to keep your eyes and ears on alert at all times. I kind of resent the legal companies’ advertisements about being injured by a large truck. They don’t realize how many times in a day we may have prevented an accident. You wouldn’t believe the crazy things you see people doing on the road.”

With her dry-van days and retirement celebrations behind her, Simba said her initial retirement plans will include much more sleep. LL

