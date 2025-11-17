Loose suspension prompts Daimler to recall thousands of trucks

Thousands of Freightliner and Western Star trucks are being recalled after Daimler Trucks North America discovered a suspension-related issue.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents, Daimler Trucks is recalling nearly 19,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks of various models. Model years range from 2020 to 2026.

Affected trucks have improperly installed fasteners on the axle clamp. Those fasteners may loosen, resulting in a “dynamic thrust angle axle misalignment.” Consequently, the driver may lose control of the truck, increasing the risk of a crash.

NHTSA’s recall report highlights the importance of pre-trip inspections. Freightliner and Western Star drivers should be able to identify loose fasteners during a pre-trip inspection or routine maintenance.

Daimler trucks affected by the recall include:

2020-26 Freightliner Business Class M2

2020-26 Freightliner 108SD

2020-26 Freightliner 114SD

2021-23 Freightliner 122D

2020-26 Western Star 49X

2021-26 Western Star 47X

2023 Western Star 4700

2022 Western Star 48X

Although thousands of Freightliner and Western Star trucks are being recalled, Daimler Trucks estimates only 2% of those vehicles have loose fasteners.

Loose fasteners were noticed on TufTrac Gen 2 suspensions. That suspension option is used exclusively on vocational trucks, not high-mileage operations. More reports of loose suspension began pouring in as those Freightliner and Western Star trucks accumulated more miles, prompting the recall.

Daimler Trucks is reporting that 274 warranty claims related to the issue have been filed. Ten incident reports occurred between April 24 and August 11 alone. There have been no reports of death or injuries related to the loose fasteners.

As of Nov. 12, a solution to the defect is currently under development by Daimler Trucks. Notification letters to owners of affected trucks will be sent on Jan. 3.

For questions about both Freightliner and Western Star trucks, contact Daimler Trucks customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number F1027. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 25V760. LL

