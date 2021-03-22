Looking for a specific COVID-19 vaccine? This website can help

March 22, 2021

Land Line Staff

The Johnson and Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is becoming more widely available – and truckers can easily find out which locations offer it.

A website from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services offers a vaccine locator that allows users the opportunity to find out where – and which – vaccine is available nearby.

The website allows users to find out where to get vaccinated, and some tips for making an appointment.

Users can also search for the nearest dose of a specific COVID-19 vaccine.

For truckers interested in receiving the single-shot vaccine, remove the checkmarks from the Moderna and Pfizer boxes at the top of the search form. Then type in the ZIP code where you’re looking in the box below.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines both require a second shot roughly four weeks after the first dose is administered. Some truckers may not have the flexibility or opportunity to return to the same location to receive a second shot.

The website will display which pharmacies and health departments have the vaccine. Locations that don’t have any doses in stock are marked in gray. You can click on the location with the vaccine of your choice to check appointment availability.

For more information on COVID-19, including state and federal emergency orders, mask mandates and other important updates, check out Land Line’s COVID-19 resources guide.  LL

