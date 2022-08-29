Look for the OOIDA tour trailer in Montana

Marty Ellis is seeing the scenery of Montana as takes the OOIDA tour trailer to Laurel, Mont.

Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are scheduled to be at the Laurel TA truck stop on Aug. 29-30. That is at Exit 37 from I-90.

The Laurel TA has parking for 80 tractor-trailers. There is a TA Café there open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. It got four out of five stars on Sirved.com, which offers a menu.

Why did Ramsay say no to a truck stop?

On the way to Laurel from Spokane, Wash., one of the sights Ellis took in was the exit at Ramsay, Mont., where area opposition convinced Love’s Travel Stops to look elsewhere for a new truck stop location with 100 parking spots for tractor-trailers. Love’s had been negotiating to locate there since January 2017. This month, the company pulled the plug, reports the Montana Standard.

Ellis took the exit and looked around to see why area residents had so strongly opposed the truck stop. The reason wasn’t apparent. The area looks vast and vacant with neighbors far away.

In Spokane, some previous drivers of The Spirit

Land Line Now



Ellis regularly discusses things he sees on the road or hears from truck drivers on Friday broadcasts of Land Line Now. Last Friday, Ellis talked about the high price of fuel and fuel surcharges with host Mark Reddig.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

After Laurel, Ellis is scheduled to take the Spirit of the American Trucker trailer to Steele, N.D., on Sept. 1-2, and then Fargo, N.D. on Sept 3-5.

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL