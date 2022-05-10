Long list of infractions gets Houston carrier barred

Houston-based Jaypur Logistics LLC has been ordered off the road by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

In an order declaring the company an imminent hazard served May 7, FMCSA said the order was issued because of the carrier’s widespread violations documented by FMCSA and its partners during roadside inspections. It was ordered to cease all interstate and intrastate commerce. Six of its drivers were ordered out of service immediately.

Jaypur Logistics had almost double the national average vehicle out-of-service rate and over five times the national average driver out-of-service rate, FMCSA stated in a news release.

Purav Shah was identified as the sole owner of Jaypur Logistics LLC, U.S. DOT 3150073.

The company was found to be “egregiously noncompliant” with multiple federal safety regulations, including:

Controlled substances and alcohol use and testing.

Commercial driver’s license standards driver qualification.

Unsafe driving.

Hours of service of drivers.

Vehicle inspection, repair and maintenance.

FMCSA faulted Jaypur Logistics for a “severe lack of oversight of its operations.”

The company could only identify a fraction of the drivers and vehicles operating under its authority, and it was not even aware its drivers had hauled hazardous materials, according to FMCSA.

Drug and alcohol problems

In addition, Jaypur Logistics failed to ensure its drivers were eligible to drive. It allowed six drivers who were already prohibited in the FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse to operate commercial motor vehicles on its behalf.

Twice Jaypur Logistics drivers had been cited for operating under the influence, and three times its drivers have been cited for on-duty possession of drugs or alcohol.

Jaypur Logistics did not have a program to detect and deter the use of controlled substances by its drivers, did not have an effective program to ensure its drivers were qualified and licensed, did not have a program to control its drivers’ hours of service, and did not have a program to ensure its vehicles were appropriately inspected and repaired.

Despite failing a safety audit in May 2019 because it lacked a random drug testing program, during a follow-up compliance investigation in June 2020 the company was cited for using a driver before receiving a negative pre-employment controlled substances test

The company allowed six drivers to operate commercial motor vehicles despite being prohibited by the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse program. At least four of the driver were prohibited when they were hired by Jaypur Logistics.

Crashes

In a single-vehicle crash on May 21, 2021, two passengers were injured including a 3-year-old child who was not wearing a seat belt. The driver was cited for failing to maintain his lane and for operating a commercial vehicle while fatigued.

On Dec. 10, in another single-vehicle crash, Missouri law enforcement officers city the driver for speeding, failure to obey a traffic control device, improper lane change, failure to use hazard warning flashers, and having onboard an unauthorized passenger, a 2-year-old.

Vehicle maintenance violations

Vehicle maintenance issues in 2021 and 2022 included brake lights that didn’t work, brakes that didn’t work, unsecured load of shingles, flat inside tire, slick tires, and inoperable tail lamps.

Driver violations

During 2020 and 2021, roadside inspections in Colorado, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas found drivers operating without a CDL.

During an April 2022 compliance review, of a driver list from Jaypur Logisitcs of 15 current drivers, seven had been cited with out-of-service violations.

Roadside officers discovered hours of service violations in 46% of the company’s roadside inspections and out-of-service hours of service violations in 28%.

A copy of the imminent hazard order issued to Jaypur Logistics is available as a PDF.

