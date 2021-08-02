Logistics, driver availability lead to Iowa emergency fuel declaration

Fuel supply complications, including high demand, long wait times at product terminals, and driver availability throughout Iowa have resulted in Gov. Kim Reynolds signing an emergency declaration for fuel haulers on July 29.

This order, effective through Aug. 28, temporarily suspends hours of service regulations for crews and drivers delivering motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel No. 1 and No. 2, ethanol, and biodiesel. Fees and permits for oversize and overweight vehicles transporting motor fuels, not exceeding 90,000 pounds, are also suspended during the duration of this proclamation.

In late June, KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids, Iowa reported fuel shortages at several Casey’s General Stores in eastern Iowa, due to a lack of fuel truck drivers.

Industry group Fuel Iowa spokesperson John Maynes told Radio Iowa in July, “The issue isn’t the supply of fuel coming in. It really is the issue of logistics and driver availability to shuttle the product to retail locations across the state.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says issues in the supply chain are more of a driver retention problem than a driver shortage. OOIDA contends that increasing pay and improving working conditions will alleviate any problems.

The order in Iowa follows similar actions in Montana, Oregon, South Dakota and Wyoming, which have also experienced issues with fuel supplies. LL