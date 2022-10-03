Load board celebrates 10-4 Day with CB handle generator

Celebrating 10-4 Day isn’t as widespread as it was once upon a time, but Truckstop.com has created a CB handle generator to commemorate the day.

President Jimmy Carter designated 10-4 Day in 1978 to honor the citizens band radio, which was 20 years old at the time, and the widespread use of the CB by freight haulers and others.

Carter remarked at the time that the growth in the use of CB radios was extraordinary. The Federal Communications Commission had issued nearly 14 million licenses.

“While CB is primarily for emergency use, the nonemergency channels bring enjoyment and companionship to millions of Americans, including my own family,” according to Carter’s statement on declaring Oct. 4 as 10-4 Day.

Boise, Idaho-based Truckstop.com is a load board to help carriers find freight loads to haul.

Busy pre-holiday expected

Truckstop.com surveyed 500 U.S. truck drivers and found out that 84% of them plan to take additional loads ahead of the holiday season. The survey was carried out on behalf of Truckstop.com by London-based research company Censuswide.

Additional survey findings:

68% of U.S. truck drivers surveyed plan to take on 16-25% more additional shifts ahead of the holiday season (October to Jan. 1) to support increased seasonal demand.

27% of U.S. truck drivers surveyed plan to take on 26-50% more additional shifts ahead of this holiday season to support increased seasonal demand.

31% of U.S. truck drivers in the Northeast plan to take on 26-50% more additional shifts ahead of this holiday season to support increased seasonal demand, compared to 23% of U.S. truck drivers surveyed in the South who said the same. LL

