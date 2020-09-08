‘Live From Exit 24’ to talk trucking with OOIDA board member

The next guest on “Live From Exit 24” will be a truck driver with more than four decades’ worth of experience behind the wheel.

OOIDA Board Member Monte Wiederhold will discuss a variety of trucking issues and his role on the Association’s board of directors with “Live From Exit 24” host Mike Matousek. OOIDA’s new internet talk show will be at 11 a.m. Central on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

OOIDA life member

Wiederhold, a resident of Maumee, Ohio, became a truck driver in the 1970s and then became a member of OOIDA in 1983. Jim Johnston, who was OOIDA’s president from 1975 until he passed away in 2018, prompted Wiederhold to join the Association.

“I had only been in business as an owner-operator a couple of years,” Wiederhold told Land Line in a May 2019 article. “I was running mostly a lot of dry van grocery loads. There was a lot of sitting around waiting. I picked up a Land Line Magazine one day … There was Jim Johnston talking about lumpers and how laws had been passed but weren’t enforced. It really resonated with me. I realized, ‘Hey, these guys are really looking out for us, and we need to know this information.’ I joined in 1983.”

In 2017, Wiederhold testified at U.S. House Small Business Committee hearing. Last month, he represented truck drivers as part of a Republican National Convention segment honoring essential workers.

New show

“Live From Exit 24” was created with the goal of expanding how OOIDA communicates with its members.

The hourlong, audio-only show is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central every other Wednesday. The live show encourages truck drivers to call in with a question or comment. To be a part of the show’s fifth episode, call 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 11 a.m. Central time on Sept. 9. Matousek, OOIDA’s manager of government affairs, serves as the host each week.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the Live From Exit 24 website or on OOIDA’s YouTube channel.

The previous episode of “Live From Exit 24” featured U.S. Rep. Sam Graves.