‘Live From Exit 24’ to talk brokers, Truckers for Troops

Broker issues and truckers stepping up to support America’s troops will be the focus of the next episode of “Live From Exit 24.”

As part of the Wednesday, Dec. 16 episode, Jason Craig, who monitors regulatory and legislative issues for Eden Prairie, Minn.-based C.H. Robinson, and Sylvia Dodson of OOIDA’s Business Services Department will join Mike Matousek, OOIDA’s manager of government affairs, and host of the show

OOIDA’s internet talk show is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central every other Wednesday. Truck drivers are encouraged to call in with a question or comment to the hourlong, audio-only show. To be a part of the upcoming episode, call 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 11 a.m. Central time on Dec. 16.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the “Live From Exit 24” website, OOIDA Facebook page or on OOIDA’s YouTube channel.

Past episodes of “Live From Exit 24” are archived on the show’s website.

On the Dec. 2 episode, OOIDA President and CEO Todd Spencer talked about what things would be like if he was running the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. During the broadcast, Spencer said he’d work to bridge the profound disconnect has existed between those who drive trucks and those who are tasked with regulating the industry.

“The approach that has pretty much been followed for the past 20 years is, if you comply with the regulations, highway safety will be a beneficiary of that. But that’s not true,” he said. “Right now, we have more regulations than we’ve ever had. We’ve had greater compliance with regulations than we’ve ever had, and greater enforcement. Yet the trends are in the wrong direction.”

‘Live From Exit 24’ survey

“Live From Exit 24” launched earlier this year as a way to expand OOIDA’s communication with members and to hear directly from drivers across the industry.

OOIDA is asking for truck drivers to fill out a survey to let the Association know how you are liking the show so far. The survey can be found here. LL