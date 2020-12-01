‘Live From Exit 24’ to answer your compliance questions

December 1, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

Truck drivers with questions regarding hours of service, personal conveyance, DataQs, and the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse will want to tune in to the next episode of “Live From Exit 24.”

As part of the Wednesday, Dec. 2 episode, Linda Finch and Scott O’Dell of OOIDA’s Compliance Department will be on hand to answer truckers’ questions.

Mike Matousek, OOIDA’s manager of government affairs, returns as host of the show, and OOIDA President Todd Spencer is scheduled to make a guest appearance.

OOIDA’s new internet talk show is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central every other Wednesday. Truck drivers are encouraged to call in with a question or comment to the hourlong, audio-only show. To be a part of the upcoming episode, call 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 11 a.m. Central time on Dec. 2.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the “Live From Exit 24” website, OOIDA Facebook page or on OOIDA’s YouTube channel.

Past episodes of “Live From Exit 24” are archived on the show’s website.

‘Live From Exit 24’ survey

“Live From Exit 24” launched earlier this year as a way to expand OOIDA’s communication with members and to hear directly from drivers across the industry.

OOIDA is asking for truck drivers to fill out a survey to let the Association know how you are liking the show so far. The survey can be found here. LL

